Coagulation Testing Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2027 – Diagnostica Stago Sas, Medtronic, Helena Laboratories

Coagulation Tests are primarily carried out by a coagulometer that measures and evaluates the speed of clot formation or blood coagulation and are basically employed to test the hemostasis system. These tests help in avoiding the chances of heart attack, thrombosis and embolism by detecting the presence of blood clots in blood vessels.

The Coagulation Testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing prevalence of blood disorders and cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, high demand of point-of-care coagulation testing, high demand for disposable coagulation testing products, developments such as easy-to-use devices and availability of coagulation testing products online. Nevertheless, high cost of the devices and strict regulatory reforms are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading companies are:

Abbott

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Sysmex Corporation

Diagnostica Stago Sas

Coagulation Sciences LLC

Helena Laboratories

Medtronic

Micropoint Bioscience

The global Coagulation Testing market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application, Technology and End User. Based on Products the market is segmented into Instruments Consumables. Based on Application the market is segmented into Activated Clotting Time (ACT), Thrombin Time (TT), Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT), Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT), Prothrombin Time (PT). Based on Technology the market is segmented into Optical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Electrochemical Technology. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Point-Of-Care Testing.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Coagulation Testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Coagulation Testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

