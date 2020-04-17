Cochlear Implants Market is expected to reach US$ 1,076.4 Mn in 2027 with Key Players Demant A/S, Starkey, Amplifon, Medtronic, Widex A/S

ReportsWeb.com added “Global Cochlear Implants Market Size Status and Forecast 2027” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Cochlear Implants Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The Europe cochlear implants market is expected to reach US$ 1,076.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 404.5 Mn in 2018. The cochlear implant market is anticipated to grow at a growth rate of 11.6% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the cochlear implants market during the forecast period is primarily attributed to factors like technological advancements in cochlear implants and collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions in cochlear implants market players. On the other hand, the growing medical device industry in European countries is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the European cochlear implants market in the coming years.

Both children, as well as adults in the United Kingdom who are eligible for cochlear implantation, receive cochlear implants under the National Health Service (NHS). Evaluating the demands for cochlear implant (CI) services is very important for both clinicians and commissioners in order to estimate clinical needs and funding requirements. The new NHS eligibility criteria for cochlear implants ensure that these devices are available to those individuals who require them the most.

Furthermore, the Action on Hearing Loss organization in England is funding research to advance the technology for cochlear implants and to ensure that more people benefit from them. The research aims to demonstrate the benefits offered by the cochlear implants, deploying methods to determine whether an individual is eligible for an implant, Studies to understand how cochlear implant users hear speech, and developing advanced tools, such as training programs, in order to support people learn and interpret the sounds they hear through the implant.

Thus the increasing funds and awareness in Europe are likely to boost the cochlear implants market and are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

