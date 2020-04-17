Cold Roll Laminator Industry 2019 | Market Size, Trends, Growth by Top Key Players, Demand and 2025 Forecast Research Report
Key players profiled in the report include:
- ACCO
- Wenzhou Guangming
- Royal Sovereign
- GMP
- D&K
- Zhejiang Liming
- Shanghai Dragon
- Vivid Laminating Technologies
- Shanghai Loretta
- Kala
- AUDLEY
- Beijing FULEI
- Supply55
- USI Inc
- …
Cold roll laminators use a plastic film which is coated with an adhesive and glossy backing which does not adhere to the glue. When the glossy backing is removed, the adhesive is exposed, which then sticks directly onto the item which needs to be laminated. This method, apart from having the obvious benefit of not requiring expensive equipment, is also suitable for those items which would be damaged by heat. Cold laminators range from simple two roller, hand crank machines up to large and complex motor driven machines with high precision rollers, adjustable roller pressure and other advanced features.
Cold lamination increased in popularity with the rise of wide format inkjet printers, which often used inks and papers incompatible with hot lamination. A large percentage of cold laminate for use in the print industry is PVC, although a wide range of other materials are available. Cold laminating processes are also used outside of the print industry, for example coating sheet glass or stainless steel with protective films.
Segment by Type
- Manual Cold Roll Laminator
- Automatic Cold Roll Laminator
Segment by Application
- Printing Shop
- Printing Factory
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Executive Summary
1 Cold Roll Laminator Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cold Roll Laminator
1.2 Cold Roll Laminator Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cold Roll Laminator Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Manual Cold Roll Laminator
1.2.3 Automatic Cold Roll Laminator
1.3 Cold Roll Laminator Segment by Application
1.3.1 Cold Roll Laminator Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Printing Shop
1.3.3 Printing Factory
1.4 Global Cold Roll Laminator Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Cold Roll Laminator Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Cold Roll Laminator Market Size
1.5.1 Global Cold Roll Laminator Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Cold Roll Laminator Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Cold Roll Laminator Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Cold Roll Laminator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Cold Roll Laminator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Cold Roll Laminator Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Cold Roll Laminator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Cold Roll Laminator Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cold Roll Laminator Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Cold Roll Laminator Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Cold Roll Laminator Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Cold Roll Laminator Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Cold Roll Laminator Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Cold Roll Laminator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Cold Roll Laminator Production
3.4.1 North America Cold Roll Laminator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Cold Roll Laminator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Cold Roll Laminator Production
3.5.1 Europe Cold Roll Laminator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Cold Roll Laminator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Cold Roll Laminator Production
3.6.1 China Cold Roll Laminator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Cold Roll Laminator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Cold Roll Laminator Production
3.7.1 Japan Cold Roll Laminator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Cold Roll Laminator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Cold Roll Laminator Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Cold Roll Laminator Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Cold Roll Laminator Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Cold Roll Laminator Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Cold Roll Laminator Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Cold Roll Laminator Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Cold Roll Laminator Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Cold Roll Laminator Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Cold Roll Laminator Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Cold Roll Laminator Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Cold Roll Laminator Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
