Corona Breaking – Sensors in AR VR Market: Learn about the Vastness of COVID19 on the ARVR Sensors Industry

According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global Sensors in AR VR Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 324.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by the end of the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 26.20% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Sensors in AR VR Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. AR-VR products are highlighting its presence in the COVID pandemic not only from medical/healthcare standpoint but also from corporate-telepresence applications. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to impact the manufacturing side of AR-VR hardware. There will be delays in the shipments and reduce the overall demand for augmented reality (AR) smart glasses. It is expected that approx. 17 million AR-VR HMDs will be shipped by 2021, out of which ~22-25% will be from the consumer side.

This report evaluates “Global Sensors in AR VR Market-Ecosystem” by studying Ecosystem analysis, trend intelligence and market revenue analysis. Devices that include AR VR may soon replace mobile computing, owing to their technological superiority. Since 2016, several AR VR-enabled products have been introduced in the market by companies including Google LLC, Sony Corporation, and Oculus VR. Since the acquisition of Oculus, Facebook Inc. has acquired 11 more AR VR companies. The demand for AR VR has witnessed the strongest growth from industries such as retail, consumer, healthcare, aerospace, and military, among others. Owing to the robust growth of the AR VR market, the demand for sensors has also witnessed a good growth trajectory. Earlier, AR VR systems had limited sensor technology, which also limited the achievable levels of presence and immersion. Earlier, sensors also restricted the construction of lightweight AR VR-enabled devices. However, advancements in the field of integrated circuit manufacturing techniques have boosted the capacities of AR VR systems.

Market Segmentation:

The major players operating in the global Sensors in AR VR ecosystem are as follows:

NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., ST Microelectronics and others…

By Application: Logistics, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, BFSI, Defence, Aerospace, Consumer industry, Other.



SENSORS IN AR VR MARKET ECOSYSTEM – BASED ON REGIONS:

Based on regions, Asia Pacific dominated the sensors space in 2018 and is likely to retain its position throughout the forecast period as well, followed by North America. The AR VR ecosystem in Taiwan is expanding at a rapid pace, along with the advancement of related technologies. More firms are entering the sector, targeting the growth potential of the AR VR industry in the country. In October 2018, HTC Corporation announced the inauguration of KosmoSpot x VIVELAND, which is a flagship virtual reality motion sensing technology exhibition park displaying a broad collection of content in Taiwan. This exhibition park is formed through the collaboration between the Kaohsiung City Government and the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs. The inauguration of this park has added to the growth of the AR VR sensors market in Taiwan.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Ecosystem: Key Trends

1 Increasing adoption of gesture recognition in VR automotive products will drive proximity, motion, and image sensors market.

