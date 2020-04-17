Coronavirus’ business impact: Coating Pigments Market 1Q 2018: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Coating Pigments market. Research report of this Coating Pigments market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Coating Pigments market segments covered in the report:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section in the coating pigments market offers a comprehensive outlook of product offerings, key developments, differential strategies, and primary focus areas of the key players operating in coating pigments market.

AkzoNobel Inc., a leading player in the coating pigments market, completed the acquisition of Xylazel S.A., which the company calls as a part of its transformational strategy to enhance its footprint.

BASF USA, a leading player in the coating pigments market, entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Landa Labs in the year 2017. This partnership was aimed at employment of nano-pigment technology for a new portfolio of easy dispersible ultra-high transparency pigments.

Axalta Coating Systems, a key player in the coating pigments market, announced its agreement to acquire Spencer Coatings Group in the year 2017. This acquisition will open new avenues for both the firms’ opportunity to expand into new geographies with advanced products.

For an exhaustive coverage of the competitive landscape of coating pigments market, get in touch with our experts.

Coating Pigments Market- Definition

Coating pigments are used for improving various key attributes of colors such as color, strength, chemical inertness, coverage, durability, light and weather fastness for use in different applications, ranging from automotive to architectural. Coating pigments have become imperative in terms of accentuating performance of the substrate, which includes it as a part of it.

Coating Pigments Market- About the Report

The report on coating pigments market conveys details of the coating pigments market behavior over the forecast period of 2018 to 2027. The report on coating pigments market provides a cumulative analysis of the growth course of coating pigments market along with segmental analysis, regional growth trends, and many more related to coating pigments market. Moreover, the report on coating pigments market also pinpoints various trends shaping the coating pigments market landscape and enunciates on opportunities for players of coating pigments market to bank on.

Coating Pigments Market Structure

The coating pigments market report also features a detailed taxonomy of the coating pigments market on the basis of various segments, such as composition type, product type, end use industry, and by region. By composition type, the coating pigments market has been classified into extenders/fillers, titanium dioxide, color pigments, and others (anticorrosive, metallic, pearlescent). By product type, the color pigments market has been segmented into inorganic and organic. By end use industry, the color pigments market has been classified into automotive, protective and marine, refinish, architectural, aerospace, packaging, and general.

Coating Pigments Market- Research Methodology

The unique research methodology in the coating pigments market used to garner insights central to forecast of coating pigments market and behavior of coating pigments market is a multi-faceted approach. The primary as well as secondary research used for coating pigments market was conducted in a bid to garner latest information on the progress of coating pigments market.

Moreover, interviews were also conducted in order to fetch information on coating pigments market and also validate insights on coating pigments market gleaned from the secondary research phase for the coating pigments market report. The report on coating pigments market is an exclusive information source in a bid to help the players vying to solidify their sustenance in the coating pigments market.

