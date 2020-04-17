Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Infrared Suppression Systems Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2028

The presented market report on the global Infrared Suppression Systems market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Infrared Suppression Systems market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Infrared Suppression Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Infrared Suppression Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Infrared Suppression Systems market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Infrared Suppression Systems market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Infrared Suppression Systems Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Infrared Suppression Systems market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Infrared Suppression Systems market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

competitive landscape of infrared suppression systems market include:

In March 2019, Rolls-Royce agreed to design turboshaft engine variants for Bell’s V-280 Valor and V-247 Vigilant tiltrotors. Together the companies are also working on integrated inlet particle protection and exhaust infrared suppression system solutions to reduce environmental impacts to propulsion system durability, while optimizing the survivability and performance of installed propulsion system.

In December 2018, Northrop Grumman was awarded a US$ 3.6 billion extended contract from Air Force for Large Aircraft Infrared Counter Measures (LAIRCM) production and support services. Under the contract, Northrop Grumman will provide LAIRCM units, logistical support and associated engineering services.

In October 2018, CPI Aerostructures Inc. received new purchase orders for Hover Infrared Suppression System (HIRSS) module assemblies from Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed Martin Company. Under the agreement, CPI Aerostructures Inc. will deliver module assemblies to be used by UH-60 Black Hawk medium-lift utility helicopter.

Infrared Suppression Systems Market Dynamics

Wide Adoption as IRCM in Defense Industry to Boost Sales of Infrared Suppression Systems

Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS) are the biggest threat to fixed wing military transport aircraft and helicopters, as these systems leverage infra-red guidance to detect and seize an aircraft. As IR MANPADS are comparatively inexpensive, highly portable, easy to use, and difficult to detect, the threat can’t be eliminated. This, in turn, has paved way for countermeasures such as Aircraft Survivability Equipment (ASE), which equip aircraft with self-protection. Optical masking is one of the most effective techniques that are used by infrared suppression systems to block the Line-Of-Sight (LOS) of engine parts of the exhaust geometry. As a result, infrared suppression systems are gaining traction in defense industry to equip an aircraft for self-protection. They provide tactical aircraft protection against shoulder-fired missiles. Furthermore, the dual benefits of infrared suppression systems, including ability to reduce IR missile coupled with capability to boost jammer-to-aircraft signal ratio (J/S) is also accelerating their adoption in defense sector.

Manufacturers Eying Innovation to Design Compact & Lightweight Infrared Suppression Systems

Amid the growing competition in infrared suppression systems market, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating innovation to design compact systems that reduces the overall IR signature of the aircraft. They are focusing on systems that conceal infrared energy emitted from gas turbine engine for a specific angle, and promise minimal impingement of engine exhaust onto adjacent aircraft structure without compromising on aircraft performance characteristics. Several manufacturers are designing infrared suppressor systems that are composed of lightweight composite and glass wool with low thermal conductivity, which further reduces their thicknesses. With manufacturers adopting unique strategies and innovation to provide enhanced variants, the infrared suppression systems market is likely to witness positive changes in the forthcoming years.

High Costing and Complexity Limiting Growth in Infrared Suppression Systems Market

The installation of infrared suppressor increases the overall cost and system complexity, which reduces its reliability significantly. As an infrared suppression system demands fitment of several jet mixing systems, cooling pump, optical block, changed nozzle geometry, it makes the exhaust duct more complex. Moreover, some infrared suppression systems demand alterations in the default exhaust system geometry also. These factors are restricting the growth in infrared suppression systems market.

Infrared Suppression Systems Market – Segmentation

Based on technique, the infrared suppression systems market is segmented into:

Optical blocking/masking

Peak temperature reduction

Skin temperature modification

Surface property modification

Based on end use, the infrared suppression systems market is segmented into:

Defense

Industrial

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the infrared suppression systems market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to infrared suppression systems market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Infrared suppression systems market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Infrared suppression systems Market Segments

Infrared suppression systems Market Dynamics

Infrared suppression systems Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Infrared suppression systems market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) Infrared Suppression Systems Market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Infrared Suppression Systems Market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) Infrared Suppression Systems Market

CIS and Russia Infrared suppression systems Market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Infrared Suppression Systems Market

Japan Infrared Suppression Systems Market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) Infrared Suppression Systems Market

The infrared suppression systems market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with infrared suppression systems market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on infrared suppression systems market segments and geographies.

Infrared suppression systems Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Infrared Suppression Systems market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Infrared Suppression Systems Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Infrared Suppression Systems market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Infrared Suppression Systems market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Infrared Suppression Systems market

Important queries related to the Infrared Suppression Systems market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Infrared Suppression Systems market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Infrared Suppression Systems market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Infrared Suppression Systems ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

