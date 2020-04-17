Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Odour Control Textiles Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

In this report, the global Odour Control Textiles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Players operating the global odour control textiles market include, THOMPSON TEE, HeiQ Materials AG, Sciessent LLC, Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, SANITIZED AG, Polygiene AB, ODEGON, Microban International, Ltd, Life Material Technologies Limited, Kleen Fabrics, Noble Biomaterials, Agiene, LLC, ARCHROMA, Crypton LLC, among others

Key Developments in Odour Control Textiles Market

In March 2018, Sanitized AG, which is a swiss based manufacturer of antimicrobial solutions for odour control textiles developed wash resistance solution, Odoractiv 10 for functional polyster textiles thus, expanding its product portfolio of odour control textiles olutions.

In May 2017, Sinterama S.p.A which is an Italian manufacturer of colored polyester threads and yarns partnered with Polygiene which is an odour control technology company to develop 100% recycled, antibacterial fiber imbued with odour control technology.

Opportunities in Odour Control Textiles Market

Growing consumers concern regarding importance of hygiene and healthy lifestyle is one of the prime factors contributing towards the growth of global odour control textiles market. Niche markets such as Asia and Middle East represent immense growth opportunity for the manufacturers of odour control textiles due to rising consumer awareness with respect to the importance of odour control. Increasing number of product launches related to the odour control technology will help the global odour control textiles to grow in the near future.

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

