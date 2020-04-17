COVID-19 impact on The Global Autonomous Cars Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Autonomous Cars Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Modernization and globalization are leading to the adoption of the latest technology across sectors and enhancing the growth of the global autonomous cars market. Autonomous cars technology provides a major enhancement in safety, help reduce congestion, increase vehicle fuel efficiency and provide better mobility options. Autonomous cars are also referred to as driverless cars, self-driving cars, robot car or autonomous vehicles (AVs) and can navigate a predetermined destination without the help of human guidance.

Significant continuous investment in transportation technology by OEMs, suppliers, and technology corporations contributes to earlier distribution timelines, while mobility service brands within numerous automakers contribute to higher volumes of autonomous cars in the forecast. The growing smart cities and connected infrastructure initiatives by the government of various countries have led to an increase in internet connectivity, road infrastructures, and highways, which are anticipated to fuel the global autonomous cars market. Moreover, increasing government support for the concept of autonomous cars is further projected to positively impact the market in the coming years.

Companies such as Aptiv PLC, Autoliv Inc, Baidu Inc., BMW AG, Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Fait Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Hyundai Motor company, Intel Corporation, Jaguar Land Rover Limited, Nvidia Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc., Volkwagon Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Google LLC, and Tesla Inc. are the leading players of autonomous cars market across the globe.

On the basis of the type, the autonomous car market is bifurcated into Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV). Internal Combustion Engine holds the largest market share of overall autonomous car market during the forecast period. Due to the lack of infrastructure for electric vehicles and infrastructure in the developing countries also supports the demand for the ICE vehicles market. Though, the growing concerns toward environmental health, increasing government initiatives and efforts to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions hinder the demand for the ICE vehicles. Due to the government initiatives and programs like subsidies and tax benefits for electric vehicle manufacturers support the development of the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) market. Furthermore, developments in electric vehicle batteries also fuel the market growth.

Based on the sensor, the autonomous car market is categorized as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Radar, LIDAR, Camera, and Ultrasonic Sensor. Artificial Intelligence leads the entire autonomous car market as it will be the brain of the autonomous vehicle. Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) segment dominate the semi-autonomous vehicles market over the forecast period 2019-2025. The ability of signal saturation through mediums that contain fog, clouds, snow, and insulators are key attributes projected to fuel the segment demand. These sensors help in accident prevention caused by driver error, drowsiness, and distraction, in turn, driving the globally advanced driver assistance system market growth. LiDAR sensors are projected to gain high traction over the forecast period due to their crucial function in self-driving cars.

Geographically, the autonomous cars market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is the leading region of the overall autonomous cars market followed by North America. In European countries, manufacturers have been adopting automated solutions to reduce the overall operational cost. The Netherlands is the largest revenue generators in the autonomous cars market in the European region. The U.S. leads the world in innovation however falls behind on the infrastructure requirements to adopt driverless cars on a mass scale. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the autonomous cars market.

