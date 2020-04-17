COVID-19 impact on The Global COVID-19 Test Kit Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

The global covid-19 test kit market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid increase in the number of patients effected by corona virus across the globe. According to World Health Organization(WHO) as of 25th March 2020, 375,498 confirmed cases of corona virus were recorded, and 16,362 people died due to it across the globe. People throughout the globe continue to face the shortage of testing kits for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) amid the rising number of those infected is the major growth factor for the global COVID-19 kit during the forecast period. With only a few locations to perform tests for the whole country, there is limited capacity.

Regulations meant to maintain the integrity of the samples, and to protect those who are handling the transportation and packaging may also delay transport. There are terms on how the samples must be packed within the container. Specimens should remain within a narrow temperature range at 2-8 degrees Celsius when shipped. These factor is driving the market to develop a cost and time efficient COVID-19 kit.

And furthermore shortage of corona virus test related supplies like virus control samples, swabs, and RT-PCR instruments for controlling the corona virus projected to influence the global COVID-19 test kit industry.

Covid-19 kit market is fragmented due to the presence of number of large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that are working together to develop COVID-19 kit. The leading companies of COVID-19 Test Kit Market are Cepheid Inc., AlphaBiolabs Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cosara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Primerdesign Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Roche Holding AG, Quidel Corporation, and QIAGEN are the key players in the Global COVID-19 Testing Kit Market. and other prominent players.

Based on type, the global COVID-19 Testing Kit market segmented into Equipment and Extraction Kits, rRT-PCR Test Kits, and Reagents9. The rRT-PCR Test Kits segment expected to gain a major share in the market during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for a test kit that can detects the virus that causes COVID-19 in respiratory specimens.

Based on the application, the global COVID-19 Testing Kit market segmented into Detecting Virus, Monitoring, and Others. The Detection segment expected to dominate due to benefits such as it detects the early stage of the disease with a viral load. It recognizes main respiratory symptoms, including the patient’s nose and throat.

Based on end-user, the global COVID-19 Testing Kit market segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacy stores, Pathology centers, and Others. Hospitals segment expected to gain maximum revenue due to the massive demand for COVID-19 Testing Kit in hospitals. for early detection of patients and requirements for daily basis monitoring for quarantine patients in hospital. The pharmacy store segment is also expected to grow due to rise in demand for the COVID-19 testing kit by people for testing.

Based on region, the global COVID-19 Testing Kit market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is expected generate high revenue in the global COVID-19 Kit market during the forecast period. As leading health companies are working together to develop COVID-19 kit, with increase in number of infected patient.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period due to high number of COVID-19 infected patients in china, and also to check and monitor to people in India and other Asia-Pacific countries.

