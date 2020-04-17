COVID-19 impact on The Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 149,316 Mn by 2024, supported by government subsidies and tax rebates for commercial electrical vehicles. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024 by value. The market is expected to reach 1,440,820 units by end of 2024. The market is expected to expand at the CAGR of 10.4% by volume. Need for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles and the increasing demand for electric commercial vehicle such as electric truck in the logistics industry to minimize the additional liability of fuel expenses. Innovations in EV battery capacity, which will enable electric commercial vehicle to carry heavy loads over longer range, can create new revenue generation opportunities.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global electric commercial product.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/electric-commercial-vehicles-market/report-sample

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global electric commercial vehicles market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Daimler, Tesla, BYD, NISSAN, Proterra, Toyota, BYD Company Limited, ZHONGTONGBUS Ltd, ABB group etc.

The electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented on the basis propulsion type, vehicle type, component, and region. Based on propulsion type, the global electric commercial vehicle market is classified into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The battery electric vehicle segment dominates the market due to government initiatives to promote green transportation across the globe. Battery electric buses require less fuel and maintenance. Hybrid electric buses require conventional fuel along with electric prolusion system to operate. These hybrid vehicles require large batteries and motors to meet its power requirement, which makes hybrid commercial vehicles costlier. Based on electric vehicle type, the global electric commercial vehicle market can be fragmented into bus, truck, vans and others. On the basis of components, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into motors, electric batteries, and others.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/electric-commercial-vehicles-market/enquire-before-purchase

On the basis of region, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global electric commercial vehicle market. China dominated the electric commercial vehicle market. China is electrifying their fleets as the country has the world’s worst pollution problem. Countries such as Japan and South Korea are investing in the development of electric vehicles and charging stations and creating awareness regarding the benefits related to electric commercial vehicles.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest volume share of global electric commercial vehicle market in year 2017. The segment is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. The high adoption of electric buses to curb pollution and the subsequent increase in sales of electric commercial vehicles such as buses are expected to fuel electric commercial vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776