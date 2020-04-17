COVID-19 impact on The Global EV Traction Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

Increasing government initiatives on electric vehicle adoption, the automobile industry making huge investments to cater to stringent pollution standards, paving an opportunistic way for electric motors industry players. The traction motor increases the efficiency of the motors by reducing the cooling time when the vehicles are operating at a comparatively high temperature. Shifting consumer preference towards solar powered consumer goods has instigated huge potential to the industry size.

These products have gained traction owing to the provision of the benefits such as production efficiency and low power consumption. U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is making huge investments for the development of superior efficiency products and promoting solar energy usage. The stringent regulations regarding curbing CO2 emissions will impact industry growth positively. Growing adoption of automation in varied mechanical operations will boost their importance.

Moreover, increasing penetration of conveyors, elevators and other industrial machines at the manufacturing site for easy operation is further fueling the market demand. Increasing adoption of electronic vehicles will continue to impact the adoption of the EV traction motor globally. “Global EV Traction Motor Market, by Motor Type, by Voltage Rating, by Vehicle Type, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” The global EV traction motor market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Companies like Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Nidec Corporation, LG Electronics, Siemens AG, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co. Ltd., Shuanglin Group, Tesla, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, ABB Limited, Magnetic Systems Technology, Parker-Hannifin Corp., SKF AB, Valeo SA, YASA Motors Ltd., ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Zytek Group Limited are the key players in manufacturing EV traction motor globally.

On the basis of motor type, the EV traction motor market has been segmented into Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), Induction/Asynchronous Motor, Hybrid Motors (HM), and Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM). Induction/Asynchronous Motor is estimated to be the highly preferred motor in the global EV traction motor market. An induction motor/Asynchronous motor is an AC electric motor, the rotor always turns at a lower speed than the field. The induction motors are less expensive, and the small size/weight penalty becomes insignificant as vehicles get larger like trucks and buses. Additionally, the developments in hybrid technology of the combustion engines will integrate traction motors for higher proficiency. The growing demand for electric vehicles fuels the adoption of traction motors in the global market.

On the basis of the voltage rating, the EV traction motor market has been segmented into Low voltage and High voltage. High voltage leads the global EV traction motor market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Automotive manufacturers are manufacturing and increasing electrification in vehicle powertrains in the form of hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles (HEVs/EVs). These vehicles are based on high-voltage battery systems like +400V for EVs and 48Vfor HEVs. In addition to energy-efficiency enhancements, the incorporation of high voltage makes system wiring less complex and lighter.

North America has the highest demand for EV traction motor. High acceptance of electric motors in commercial and passenger cars will support the regional growth. An increasing number of initiatives taken by the governing authorities such as offering subsidies and incentives on purchasing the electric vehicles will fuel the growth of the EV traction motor market in North America. In addition, the Department of energy in the U.S. is also witnessed to guide and encourage the manufacturing companies to produce the EV traction motors attributed to the low cost of the electric vehicles and enhanced power. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to the rising demand for electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan to reduce carbon emission over the forecast period.

