COVID-19 impact on The Global Healthcare Contract Management Software Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

The global Healthcare Contract Management Software market was valued at USD 896 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 2,468 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period 2020–2026 due to rising investments in healthcare research and developments.

Growing need to streamline an organization’s work process and administrative tasks in the healthcare industry are key drivers, which is propelling the global healthcare contract management software market across the globe. Healthcare Contract Management Software market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by innovative products, increasing product demand, changing consumption technologies, growing disposable incomes, and raw material affluence. However, the high costs involved in implementing healthcare contract management software and it’s infrastructural constraints in developing economies are limiting market growth during the forecast period. The growing preference for cloud-based contract management systems, chatbots/intelligent agents for end-to-end work cycle management and increased demand for self-service functionality in contract management are the major trends, which is estimated to propel the market across the globe. The rising demand for agile healthcare contract management and changes in compliance is anticipated to propel the market across the globe. Moreover, increasing complexity in organizational contracts and the need to improve the healthcare organization’s operational efficiency further fuel market growth.

Healthcare Contract Management Software market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide Healthcare Contract Management Software industry. However, the companies that hold the majority share of Healthcare Contract Management Software market are Icertis, GEP, Apttus Corporation, ScienceSoft, Optum Inc., DocuSign, ContractWorks, Determine Inc., HighQ, CobbleStone Software, JAGGAER, Experian Plc., nthrive Inc., Concord, Synertrade, Trackado, Coupa Software Inc., Zycus, Contract Logix LLC, and Other Prominent Players.

On the basis of its product and service, the market is segmented into Supplier Discovery, Sourcing Decision-Making, Workflow and Process Automation, Document Management, Agreements, and Contract Lifecycle Management, in which agreement segment is further bifurcated into Physician Employment Agreements, Nondisclosure Agreement, Insurance & Bonds, Property Agreements, Equipment & Vehicle Leases, Information Technology Agreements, Managed Care Agreements, Affiliation Agreements, Research and Grant Agreements, and Service Agreements and Employee Agreements; and contract lifecycle management is segmented into Standardization of Contract Processes, Linking Contracts to Policies, Identification of Payer Issues, and Risk Mitigation. Contract lifecycle management is expected to dominate the market and hold the largest share in the region over the 2020-2026 forecast period due to the current advantages of these software, such as the prevention of litigation issues. Additionally, management of the contract lifecycle also helps in enhancing operating performance.

On the basis of end-user, the global Healthcare Contract Management Software market is segmented into Hospitals, Healthcare Providers, Group Practices, Pharmaceutical Companies, Physicians, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Others. The Healthcare providers segment expected to dominate the market during the forecast period of 2020-2026 across the region owing to the benefits, which was provided by the contract management software, which includes aids in minimizing the risk of contracting by transitioning healthcare player operations from manual contracting practices to automated contracting by efficiently integrating contract management software.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global Healthcare Contract Management Software market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America projected to dominate the market during the forecast period of 2020-2026 across the region due to vast number of hospitals across the region. In addition, need to reduce the healthcare cost across the region is the major factor which is propelling the global healthcare contract management software market during the forecast period. Followed by North America, Asia-Pacific projected to witness the highest growth across the globe.

