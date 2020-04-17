COVID-19 impact on The Global Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) Material Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to an upcoming report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) material Market, by Type, by Application, by Vehicle Type, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” The global Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) material market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Undesirable mechanical sounds and vibrations in automobiles due to structure-borne and air-borne noises can lead to passenger discomfort and hamper the vehicle durability. Automotive industry uses the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) material to reduce these noises and improve ride quality. The growing focus of car manufacturer’s noise control in vehicles helps enhance the fuel economy, reduce cabin sounds, and improve durability.

The demand for non-woven automobile NVH materials has increased owing to their excellent properties such as lightweight, integrated production, and superior water, oil, and diesel resistance. Automobile manufacturers are adopting and implementing high-quality and durable NVH materials in their commercial and passenger vehicles. Owing to stringent regulations and standards regarding maintaining specific vehicle weights, especially for commercial vehicles in North America and Europe expected to fuel the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) material market.

Companies such as BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, and Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, ElringKlinger AG, Unique Fabricating Inc., Rogers Foam Cooperation, Avery Dennison, and W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG. are the leading players in the automotive NVH materials market.

On the basis of product type, the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) market have been segmented into Rubbers, Thermoplastic Polymers, and Engineering Resins. Rubber segment is projected to be the leading segment of the overall NVH market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the growing demand for quieter and safer vehicles has led to an increase in consumption of automotive NVH materials. The segment witnessed substantial growth on account of excessive use of molded rubber for sealing and lining solutions. Rubbers provide optimum noise insulation, vibration damping, and chemical stability acts as the key driver for growth in this segment over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) material market has been segmented into Absorption, Insulation, and Vibration Damping. Noise and friction absorption emerged as the largest application segment of the automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness(NVH) Absorption materials are manufactured using thermoplastic polymers, engineering resins, and rubbers. Exceptional physical properties like high density, high heat & weather resistance, and vibration absorbing property make rubber an idyllic automotive NVH material. The shifting customer preferences towards accessorization by way of entertainment systems in cars will increases the demand for noise absorption and damping solutions in vehicles to boost the performance of the entertainment systems.

On the basis of region, the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) material market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2015 Asia-pacific was the leading segment owing to the low manufacturing cost of NVH materials, increasing automotive industry, and availability of skilled workforce.

China is the largest producer of cars in the world and has been witnessing substantial urbanization, on account of high industrial and economic development, over the past few years. Furthermore, the changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes has resulted in a rapid increase in demand for passenger cars consumer preference towards vehicles with enhanced ride quality, comfort, safety, and customization. The presence of key domestic manufacturers, along with stringent regulations regarding fuel economy of vehicles, is anticipated to be a major driving factor for the industry’s growth.

