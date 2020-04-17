COVID-19 impact on The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Thyroid Eye Disease market has reached USD 182 Million in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 318 Million in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The global market for thyroid eye disease has grown significantly due to various factors resulting in an increased prevalence of thyroid disorder, which explains the higher pool of patients with thyroid eye disease or Graves ‘ disease.

Thyroid eye disease, commonly referred to as Graves ‘ disease, is an immune system disorder that contributes to hyperthyroidism. It’s a problem that causes the thyroid gland to overproduce thyroid hormones. Thyroid eye disease is a type of muscle inflammation of the skin behind the eyes, eyelids, tear glands, and fatty tissues. The major drivers of the thyroid eye disease market are increased numbers of patients with thyroid disorders, favorable reimbursement policies for the treatment, and increased awareness of the complications associated with thyroid disorders. Increasing iodine disorder and screening of thyroid tumors is one of the leading factors that fuel market growth.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/thyroid-eye-disease-market-bwc19439/report-sample

Thyroid Eye Disease market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of large-sized companies that hold the majority share of Thyroid Eye Disease market are AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Allergan Plc, Apitope Technology Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly And Company, Epivax Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V, Novartis International Ag, Pfizer Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

The market can be bifurcated as an ultrasonic, MRI test, Radioactive Iodine Uptake, and blood sample depending on the diagnosis. The primary diagnostic technique adopted globally is among the ultrasound groups. The most common cause of proptosis in adults is thyroid-associated orbitopathy (or thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy) and is most frequently associated with thyroid eye disease. On imaging, the extraocular muscle bellies are characterized by bilateral and symmetrical enlargement.

The market is diversified based on diagnosis as anti-thyroid medications, radioactive iodine therapy, and surgery. Anti-thyroid medicine is expected to hold the largest share among the treatment because of its property of being the least non-invasive drug. That slows the thyroid function and inhibits thyroid hormone production. Propylthiouracil (PTU) and methimazole (MMI) are inexpensive, without side effects, and are the most frequently used treatment option for this disease. Diagnosis for the thyroid-eye disease requires two stages. The first phase of diagnosis includes the treatment of severe eye disease, which lasts for 2-3 years. The determination of thyroid eye disorders in the active phase focuses on maintaining the sight and the integrity of the cornea, as well as combating double vision.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/thyroid-eye-disease-market-bwc19439/enquire-before-purchase

North America dominates the market with its advanced technology capability, which provides different treatment options and high health care spending. Following North America, the geographic segment of Asia-Pacific is projected to see significant growth in the coming years due to increased investment in health care, increased awareness of hyperthyroidism, and various treatment options.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776