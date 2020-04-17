COVID-19 is Impacting the Portable Laser Scanners Market | Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Portable Laser Scanners Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Portable Laser Scanners Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Portable Laser Scanners Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Portable Laser Scanners Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Portable Laser Scanners Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Portable Laser Scanners market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Portable Laser Scanners Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Portable Laser Scanners Market: Faro, Trimble, Topcon, Hexagon (Leica), Nikon Metrology, Creaform (AMETEK), Teledyne Optech, Z+F GmbH, Maptek, Kreon Technologies, Shapegrabber, Surphaser, Riegl, 3D Digital, Carl Zeiss, etc.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Portable Laser Scanners Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Portable Laser Scanners Market Segmentation By Product: Handheld, Tripod Mounted, Automated & CMM-based, Desktop & Stationary

Global Portable Laser Scanners Market Segmentation By Application: Aerospace and Defense, Medical and Healthcare, Architecture and Engineering, Oil and gas, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Portable Laser Scanners Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Portable Laser Scanners Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Table of Contents

Portable Laser Scanners Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Laser Scanners

1.2 Portable Laser Scanners Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Laser Scanners Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Handheld

1.2.3 Tripod Mounted

1.2.4 Automated & CMM-based

1.2.5 Desktop & Stationary

1.3 Portable Laser Scanners Segment by Application

1.3.1 Portable Laser Scanners Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.3 Medical and Healthcare

1.3.4 Architecture and Engineering

1.3.5 Oil and gas, Energy and Power

1.3.6 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.7 Manufacturing and Others

1.4 Global Portable Laser Scanners Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Portable Laser Scanners Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Portable Laser Scanners Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Portable Laser Scanners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Portable Laser Scanners Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Portable Laser Scanners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Portable Laser Scanners Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Portable Laser Scanners Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Portable Laser Scanners Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Portable Laser Scanners Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Portable Laser Scanners Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Portable Laser Scanners Production

3.4.1 North America Portable Laser Scanners Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Portable Laser Scanners Production

3.5.1 Europe Portable Laser Scanners Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Portable Laser Scanners Production

3.6.1 China Portable Laser Scanners Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Portable Laser Scanners Production

3.7.1 Japan Portable Laser Scanners Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Portable Laser Scanners Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Laser Scanners Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Portable Laser Scanners Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Portable Laser Scanners Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Portable Laser Scanners Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Portable Laser Scanners Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable Laser Scanners Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Portable Laser Scanners Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Portable Laser Scanners Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Portable Laser Scanners Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Portable Laser Scanners Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Portable Laser Scanners Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Portable Laser Scanners Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Portable Laser Scanners Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Portable Laser Scanners Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Laser Scanners Business

7.1 Faro

7.1.1 Faro Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Faro Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Trimble

7.2.1 Trimble Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Trimble Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Topcon

7.3.1 Topcon Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Topcon Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hexagon (Leica)

7.4.1 Hexagon (Leica) Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hexagon (Leica) Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Nikon Metrology

7.5.1 Nikon Metrology Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Nikon Metrology Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Creaform (AMETEK)

7.6.1 Creaform (AMETEK) Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Creaform (AMETEK) Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Teledyne Optech

7.7.1 Teledyne Optech Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Teledyne Optech Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Z+F GmbH

7.8.1 Z+F GmbH Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Z+F GmbH Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Maptek

7.9.1 Maptek Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Maptek Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kreon Technologies

7.10.1 Kreon Technologies Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kreon Technologies Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Shapegrabber

7.11.1 Kreon Technologies Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Kreon Technologies Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Surphaser

7.12.1 Shapegrabber Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Shapegrabber Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Riegl

7.13.1 Surphaser Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Surphaser Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 3D Digital

7.14.1 Riegl Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Riegl Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Carl Zeiss

7.15.1 3D Digital Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 3D Digital Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Carl Zeiss Portable Laser Scanners Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Portable Laser Scanners Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Carl Zeiss Portable Laser Scanners Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Portable Laser Scanners Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Portable Laser Scanners Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Portable Laser Scanners

8.4 Portable Laser Scanners Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Portable Laser Scanners Distributors List

9.3 Portable Laser Scanners Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Portable Laser Scanners (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Laser Scanners (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Portable Laser Scanners (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Portable Laser Scanners Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Portable Laser Scanners Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Portable Laser Scanners Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Portable Laser Scanners Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Portable Laser Scanners Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Portable Laser Scanners

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Portable Laser Scanners by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Portable Laser Scanners by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Portable Laser Scanners by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Portable Laser Scanners 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Portable Laser Scanners by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Laser Scanners by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Portable Laser Scanners by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Portable Laser Scanners by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

