COVID-19: Potential impact on Electrical Steel Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

The latest study on the Electrical Steel market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Electrical Steel market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Electrical Steel market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Electrical Steel market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Electrical Steel market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Electrical Steel Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Electrical Steel market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Electrical Steel market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

segmented as follows:

Electrical Steel Market, by Type

Grain Oriented

Non-grain Oriented

Electrical Steel Market, by Application

Transformer

Inductor

Motor Rotor Stator Others

Others

Electrical Steel Market, by End-user Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy

Household Appliances

Others

Electrical Steel Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Currently, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer as well as producer of electrical steel in terms of revenue and volume. This is ascribed primarily to the rise in urbanization and industrialization in developing economies such as China and India. The surplus of steel is significantly high due to overcapacity. This has led to closure of various steel mills in China. This is expected to impact the global supply as well as demand for electrical steel and counterparts.

The prices of steel plates, rebars, cold-rolled coils, and hot rolled coils have been rising across the globe. This trend is likely to continue in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact on Electrical Steel Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electrical Steel market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Electrical Steel market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

