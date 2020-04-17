COVID-19: Potential impact on MFC Fiber Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

The presented market report on the global MFC Fiber market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the MFC Fiber market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the MFC Fiber market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the MFC Fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the MFC Fiber market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global MFC Fiber market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

MFC Fiber Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the MFC Fiber market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the MFC Fiber market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the MFC fiber market report provides a dashboard view of the MFC fiber market players. Further, in the company profiles section, the MFC fiber market report thoroughly discusses product offerings, global market presence, revenue share and notable business strategies undertaken by key market players.

Manufacturers in the MFC fiber marketplace are leveraging strategies such as expansion, acquisition and partnership strategies. For instance, in April 2018, Borregaard, a leader in the MFC fiber market partnered with HORN, North America’s leading distributor of specialty ingredients. The partnership is aimed at expanding distribution of Borregaard’s Exilva® MFC fiber in West and Southwest of the U.S.

MFC fiber market players are actively investing in adopting new production technologies to stand out in the marketplace. In October 2018, Stora Enso, another leader in MFC fiber market acquired Cellutech AB, a Swedish cellulose technology company. As Cellutech AB specializes in the production of cellulose, MFC fibers and other wood-based products, the acquisition is expected to aid Stora Enso in achieving its goal of establishing renewable material offerings in place of fossil-based materials.

Another prominent player in the MFC fiber market, Norske Skog partnered with PFI and opened SaugBrugs’ new demonstration plant for MFC fiber. The ongoing partnership focused on the better development of production processes of MFC fiber will enable Norske Skog to produce larger quantities of MFC fibers for the use in multiple applications.

In addition to these players, few of the other profiled players in the MFC fiber market are Daicel FineChem. Ltd., Fibria (Suzano Brazil), SAPPI, FiberLean Technologies Limited, CelluComp Ltd., Zelfo Technologies GmbH, Weidmann Fiber Technology, Nippon Paper, J. RETTENMAIER & Söhne Group and InoFib.

Definition

Microfibrillated cellulose fibers, also known as MFC fibers are naturally occurring polymers. Structurally the polymer is made of repeating units of glucose known as cellulose fibers that are stacked together to form fibrils. The polymer fibrils that are of nanometer dimension in diameter and micrometer in length are called MFC fibers. This dimension aspect ratio gives the MFC fibers their greater strength.

About the Report

Fact.MR has published a 10-year outlook of the MFC fiber market in the report titled, “MFC Fiber Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028.” The report covers all the vital facets of the market such as megatrends in the market, market drivers, market challenges and future opportunities. A thorough analysis of regional market performance, supply-demand scenario and associated industry analysis has derived the most credible forecast of the MFC fiber market for the period 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The MFC fiber market report is divided exhaustively studied for multiple market facets and a market structure has been derived. MFC fiber market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use industry. MFC fiber market has been studied for applications including barrier films and performance enhancer. End-user industries of MFC fiber market include paper, packaging, food, paints & coatings, personal care and others.

The market structure of the MFC fiber market also covers regional analysis wherein MFC fiber market is studied for key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS/Russia, Japan, APEJ and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the MFC fiber market report also covers other vital aspects of the market. Such an all-inclusive study of MFC fiber market can provide answers to some of the bemusing questions of business professionals in the MFC market.

What will be the impact of food contact substance notification on the development of MFC fiber market?

Which region is expected to spearhead the production of the MFC fiber market?

What will be the global supply-demand scenario in the MFC fiber market in the near future?

What are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers to maintain the sustainability of MFC fiber market during the forecast?

Research Methodology

The MFC fiber market report also provides a thorough discussion on the research methodology followed during the course of the MFC fiber market research. The robust research methodology used for the study includes an extensive primary and secondary research analysis. This section of the MFC fiber market report also delivers sources and data used during primary and secondary research.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the MFC Fiber market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the MFC Fiber Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the MFC Fiber market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the MFC Fiber market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the MFC Fiber market

Important queries related to the MFC Fiber market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the MFC Fiber market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the MFC Fiber market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for MFC Fiber ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

