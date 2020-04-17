Digital Banking Platforms Market Perceives a Fortifying Growth by 2027 – Appway, CREALOGIX, EdgeVerve, Fiserv, Oracle, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, TCS, The Bank of New York Mellon, Worldline

Global Digital Banking Platforms Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Digital Banking Platforms market.

Digital banking platform acts as a foundation for any digital bank by allowing the bank to use its existing and new processes to create innovative digital products as well as services. These innovative digital solutions play a crucial role in attracting and retaining customers in the highly competitive digital banking platform market.

The global digital banking platform market was valued at US$ 3.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.67 Bn by 2027.

Digital banking platforms help banks in digitizing banking operations, creating digital financial products, and facilitating digital customer communications. Increasing regulations pressure, price war, new competitors, and changing customer behavior are some of the major factors driving the demand for efficient digital banking platforms worldwide. Digital banking platforms allow banks to transform from a brick & mortar institution into a multichannel digital bank.

The reports cover key developments in the Digital Banking Platforms market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Digital Banking Platforms market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Digital Banking Platforms market in the global market

Key Players Influencing the Market

Appway AG

CREALOGIX

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fiserv, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sopra Steria Group SA

TCS Limited

The Bank of New York Mellon

Worldline

The “Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Banking Platforms industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Digital Banking Platforms market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global Digital Banking Platforms market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Digital Banking Platforms market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Digital Banking Platforms market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Digital Banking Platforms Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digital Banking Platforms market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Banking Platforms market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Banking Platforms Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Banking Platforms Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Banking Platforms Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digital Banking Platforms Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

