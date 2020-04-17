Driving Footwear Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | PUMA SE, adidas AG, Alpinestars S.p.A, Dainese S.p.A, FOX, SCOTT Sports SA., GIANNI FALCO S.R.L., SPARCO S.P.A., Piloti Inc., others

Driving Footwear Market : Inclusive Insight

Driving Footwear Market Trends | Industry Segment by Material Type (Leather, Natural Fibers and Others), Product Type (Shoes, Boots, Others), Vehicle Type (Four Wheeler, Two Wheeler), Sole Type (Rubber Sole, Anti-Slip Flexible Sole, PVC Sole and Others), Price Range (Mid-Range, Premium, Economic), End-User (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: Global Driving Footwear Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are PUMA SE, adidas AG, Alpinestars S.p.A, Dainese S.p.A, FOX, SCOTT Sports SA., GIANNI FALCO S.R.L., SPARCO S.P.A., Piloti Inc., Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Inc., ZARA, RUOSH, C&J Clark International, Hush Puppies, Steve Madden, LVMH and among others. Product Launch

In May 2019, Nike has announced to launch Nike Adapt BB “Wolf Grey” in the end of the May. It was debuted by Las Vegas Aces into the preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx.

In May 2019, Three NBA players named Fox, Booker and Tatum will put their stamp on Nike Air Max 1, Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Air Max 97 which belongs to classic Nike silhouettes. Such collaboration with star player helps the company to strengthen the brand name as well as this also increases the sale of the company due to the followers of the player.

Unique structure of the report

Driving footwear can be defined as a type of shoes which are being constructed using rubber at the back of them. Generally these are a type of moccasin which has the rubber grip on the sole which enables more traction as well as more flexibility. These shoes are generally designed to keep the movement smooth and easy within the pedals of the car. These footwears are also generally referred as drivers or driving loafers. These foot wear are generally slipped on in structure i.e. they do not have laces and are easy to wear. Driving footwear can be used with or without socks which gives the same level of comfort and flexibility.

Generally there are two version of driving shoes i.e. smooth supple leather and velvet looking suede. Generally these shoes are being made up of leather, suede, nubuck, and exotic skins. These are available in large number of colors and driving shoes basically are not for walking purpose i.e. they are basically invented for the use from car to carpet. Global driving footwear market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 3.90% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

