Electrical SCADA Market: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027

A detailed Electrical SCADA Market SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the market, categories and country growth prospects, challenges and intimidation from current competition and future growth prospects, and global and regional market positions.

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) refers to an industrial computer system that monitors and controls a particular process. Electrical SCADA monitors electrical assets, substations, and transformers in T&D elements of electrical utilities. The robust adoption of renewable energy sources and the rise in power generation capacities across the globe has contributed to the growth of the electrical SCADA market in recent years. North America is likely to experience high demand for electrical SCADA during the forecast period with the rapid adoption of SCADA software and the strong presence of system suppliers in the region.

Top Dominating Key Players:

– ABB Ltd.

– Emerson Electric Co.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Larsen & Toubro Limited

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Open Systems International, Inc.

– Rockwell Automation, Inc.

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

– Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The electrical SCADA market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as robust investments in electrical networks and the advent of the fourth industrial revolution. Also, government initiatives supporting industry 4.0, are further likely to fuel market growth. However, high initial costs may impede the growth of the electrical SCADA market during the forecast period. On the other hand, smart city projects in developing countries such as India and China create lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the electrical SCADA market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Electrical SCADA Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Electrical SCADA Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Vehicle Electrification market in the global market.

The global electrical SCADA market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as transmission, distribution, and generation.

Electrical SCADA Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

