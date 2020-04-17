Epinephrine Market is expected to grow US$ 1,238.80 Mn at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2020-2027 – BIOPROJET, Medeca Pharma AB, Novartis AG, MYLAN N.V, Erythpharm

ReportsWeb.com added “Global Epinephrine Market Size Status and Forecast 2027” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Epinephrine Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Europe, the epinephrine market, is anticipated to reach US$ 1,238.80 Mn in 2027 from US$ 680.01 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020-2027.

The epinephrine market is growing primarily due to the fast growth of epinephrine technology market in Europe and the growing prevalence of anaphylaxis cases in the European region that are boosting the market over the years. Restraining factors, such lack of availability of epinephrine drug, are likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, growing R&D expenditure for growing pipeline of epinephrine is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the epinephrine market in the Europe coming years.

Epinephrine Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

ALK-Abell? A/S

Abbott

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kaleo, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

BIOPROJET

Medeca Pharma AB

Novartis AG

MYLAN N.V.

Erythpharm

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life?threatening allergic reaction characterized by symptoms such as skin redness and itching, swallowing and breathing difficulties, wheezing, rapid breathing rate (tachypnoea), accelerated heart rate (tachycardia), and falling blood pressure. It may involve multiple systems of human body. Anaphylaxis is caused by exposure to an allergen (foods, insect stings, or medicines) that is recognized as a non-self by a human body.

The incidence of anaphylaxis is increasing, More than 1 billion people in the world suffered from respiratory diseases in 2018, asthma to which is a major contributor, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to NCBI, Anaphylaxis is a common problem, affecting an estimated 1 in 300 of the European population at some time in their lives. Future research needs to focus on a better understanding of the trends across Europe and identifying those most likely to experience fatal reactions. Anaphylaxis requires immediate medical treatment, and it can turn lethal if not treated properly. Allergies put an economic burden on healthcare systems in many countries; Anaphylaxis requires immediate medical treatment, and it can turn lethal if not treated properly. Therefore, the demand for epinephrine is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In 2019, the auto-injectors accounted for the largest market share in the European epinephrine market. Epinephrine auto-injectors are measured dosages and are also used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions. The epinephrine auto-injectors can be self-administered. The auto-injectors segment is also estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing technological development that is enabling the alternative treatment of anaphylaxis by the various generic drugs.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Prefilled Syringes

Auto-Injectors

Ampoules and Vials

Market segment by Application, Epinephrine can be split into

Anaphylaxis

Superficial Bleeding

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiac Arrest

