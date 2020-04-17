Fish Farming Market Business Development Strategies 2020-2025 by Major Key Players Cooke Fish Farming, Grupo Farallon Fish Farming, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA

Fish farming, also known as aqua farming, is a practice of cultivating and harvesting different spices of fishes in an ideal condition. It is performed in different cultures such as marine water, freshwater, and brackish water. These fishes are further commercialized for different applications such as food industry, dietary supplement, and others.

Fish farming procedure facilitates the rearing process to enhance production by regular stocking, feeding, and protection from predators. This procedure is practiced by some farmers in developing countries and by multinational companies that can hold the ownership of the stock being cultivated. Approximately 580 species are currently farmed all over the world, representing a wealth of genetic diversity both within and among species.

Key players profiled in this report include Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Fish Farming Inc., Grupo Farallon Fish Farming, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Fish Farming Technologies Asia Limited, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., Tassal Group Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.

The Fish Farming Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The global food supply security issue, owing to increase in global population, and rise in protein demand have fueled the growth of the market. In addition, increase in consumption of zooplanktons, being a major source of proteins, acts as a key factor augmenting the market growth. Technological advancements in the rearing of fish and cultivation of sea plants further supplement the market growth. However, climate change has been recognized as a key concern, and is expected to aggravate predicted shortfalls in coastal fisheries production, thus restraining the market growth. Moreover, evolution of inland fish farming provides numerous opportunities for market expansion. Moreover, adoption of rice fish culture across the globe is expected to open new avenue for the major manufacturers during the forecast period.

The global Fish Farming Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

