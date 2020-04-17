Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2027

The “Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fixed-wing VTOL UAV market with detailed market segmentation by MTOW, mode of operation, propulsion type, range, application, end-user, and geography. The global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fixed-wing VTOL UAV market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, is an aerial vehicle capable of being operated autonomously without any human pilot. A fixed-wing VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) UAV is capable of taking off, hover as well as land vertically similar to a helicopter, with the help of rotors. This term relates to all multi-copter drones, as well as some hybrid fixed-wings. These UAVs are mostly used for military purposes, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and combat.

Its increasing applications in military applications propel the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. Several countries across the globe are planning to replace their manned forces with VTOL UAVs. Furthermore, the emerging applications of these UAVs in the commercial sector, such as surveying & mapping, monitoring, agriculture, and product delivery, among others, are fueling the growth of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. Also, the increasing use in advanced patrolling of marine borders offers a lucrative opportunity to the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. However, lack of appropriate air traffic management for UAVs and a shortage of skilled professionals to operate them may act as restraining factors to the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.

The global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is segmented on the basis of MTOW, mode of operation, propulsion type, range, application, and end-user. Based on the MTOW, the market is segmented into <25 Kilograms, 25-100 Kilograms, and >100 Kilograms. Further, the mode of operation segment of Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is classified into remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous. Based on propulsion type, the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is categorized into electric, gasoline, and hybrid. Moreover, the range segment is bifurcated into visual line of sight and beyond line of sight. The application segment of fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is segmented into surveillance and mapping, agriculture, search and rescue, public safety, and aerial photography. By end-user, the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is classified into military and law enforcement, and commercial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The fixed-wing VTOL UAV market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fixed-wing VTOL UAV in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.

The report also includes the profiles of key fixed-wing VTOL UAV companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

