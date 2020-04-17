Food Traceability Market Growth Forecast, Demand and Top Key Players Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CH Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cognex Corporation, E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company

Global food traceability market was valued at $10,963.0 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $22,274.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2025. Food traceability is a risk-management tool used to check potential harms that may be associated with food, feed, food-producing animals, or substance. This is meant to ensure food safety through all stages of food production, processing, and distribution. Food traceability involves food business authorities to recall or drop out products considered unsafe, and allows provision of accurate information to the public. Food traceability prevents transmission of disease from animals to humans and controls the presence of certain chemicals above fixed limits, which when used in excess can affect the quality of products related to feed & food.

Comprehensive competitive analyses of leading market players, including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CH Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cognex Corporation, E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., SGS SA, Zebra Technologies Corporation and MASS Group Inc., are provided in this report.

The Food Traceability Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The food traceability (tracking technologies) market is growing at a healthy rate owing to increase in awareness about food safety among governments and consumers. Consumers are willing to pay a high price for premium products that support social responsibility traits requiring food tracking and traceability. Moreover, growth in globalization enhances the complexity of supply chain process (from harvest to final sale), leading to high chances of food contamination. This is expected to increase the demand for food traceability and tracking technologies, as it ensures quality and safety of the food supplied, enhances chances of rapid and precise product recalls, and accurately tracks causes of contamination. Furthermore, adoption of traceability systems is expected to enhance supply chain efficiency by providing detailed historical data about timings, condition, handling, and flow of goods. Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global market, with China leading the market, owing to its population strength and rise in health concerns.

