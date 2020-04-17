Functional Beverages Market 2020 Impact of Industry Growth Driving Factors and Major Players-PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup

Functional Beverages Market Overview:

The Functional Beverages Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Food & Beverage industries should drive Functional Beverages market size. The Global Functional Beverages Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Further, Identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and entry strategies for various companies in the Global Functional Beverages Industry. Functional beverages can be termed as non-alcoholic drink. These drinks keep the body hydrated and provide overall nutritional balance. These are fortified drinks which prevent health issues across different age groups. Functional drinks offer definite health related benefits such as immune system strengthening, improved mental energy, cholesterol management, improved bone health, improved heart health, and other benefit associated with vision and eye-health which makes beverages the first choice for grab-and-go foods among consumers.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company and Red Bull GmbH,Archer Daniels Midland Co., DuPont Nutrition & Health, LycoRed Ltd., Fortitech, Inc., BASF and Nutratech, Inc., Maxinutrition, Glanbia, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Groupe Danone, Tata Tea, GSK, RushNet, Jivita LLC, Old Orchard Brands, Cadbury Schweppes, Taut, Energy69

By Type (Probiotic Drinks, Energy Drinks, Fruit & Vegetable Juices, Herbal and Fruit Teas, Fortified Water, and Others),

By Packaging (Bottle, Tetra Pack, Sachet, Tin Can, and Others),

By Functions (Hydration, Energy & Rejuvenation, and Others)



Based on regions, the Functional Beverages Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing health awareness among consumers

Rise in demand for fortified beverage product

Innovation and development by the key players

Food safety concerns & regulations

Regulatory framework



Competitive Analysis:Worldwide Functional Beverages Market

Global Functional Beverages Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report includes market shares of Functional Beverages Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behavior Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Functional Beverages Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Functional Beverages market strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Functional Beverages industry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

