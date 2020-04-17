Genotyping Market To See Huge Growth in 2020. Major Players are Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bioline Qiagen

The Genotyping Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Genotyping market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Genotyping market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Global genotyping market is set to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the technological advancements, increasing cases of diseases like cancer, diabetes and alzheimer’s.

Some of the major players operating in global genotyping market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bioline, Qiagen, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric, Sequenom, Fluidigm, Biogeniq Inc., Envigo, Helix, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, Eurofins Genomics, Biofortuna Limited, Agena Bioscience, Inc., BioTechniques, Precision Biomarker Resources, Inc., TrimGen Corporation, 23andMe, Inc., Xcelris Genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. and BioTek Instruments, Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Genotyping Market

Genotyping is a technique in which by examining the individual’s DNA sequence one can analyse genetic make-up differences through biological assays and for comparison with other individual’s sequence. Genotyping helps the researchers in exploring genetic deviations such as single nucleotide polymorphisms and large structural changes in DNA.

According to the Food & Drug Administration, around 300 people in 44 states and the District of Columbia became ill from ingesting the Salmonella Montevideo pathogen in 2009-2010. According to the standard epidemiology tools like food consumption questionnaires, the culprit was spiced salami. But the conventional lab methods were unable to differentiate between the Salmonella Montevideo found in spiced salami.

Segmentation: Global Genotyping Market

Genotyping Market : By Product & Service

Reagents & Kits

Genotyping Services

Instruments

Bioinformatics

Genotyping Market : By Technology

Microarrays

Capillary Electrophoresis

Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time of Flight (Maldi-Tof) Mass Spectrometry

Others Technologies

Genotyping Market : By Application

Pharmacogenomics

Diagnostics & Personalized Medicine

Animal Genetics

Agricultural Biotechnology

Others

Genotyping Market : By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others

Genotyping Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Genotyping Market:

In June 2019, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved symdeko for the treatment of children of ages 6-11 years suffering from cystic fibrosis. In connection with this approval, additional dosage strength of symdeko tablets is also available now. This approval would help in the treatment of children suffering from cystic fibrosis

In 2016, Veritas Genetics offered the first genome sequence to consumers and physicians of worth USD 1,000. The company is ready to increase competition in the growing personal genetics industry by reducing its test price by 40%. This announcement helped the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market

Genotyping Market : Drivers

Rising cases of genetic diseases, such as alzheimer’s, parkinson’s, hemophilia, thalassemia and turner syndrome are enhancing the market growth

Technological developments in DNA sequencing boosts the growth of the market

Deteriorating prices of DNA sequencing are accelerating the market growth in the forecast period

Growing importance of genotyping in drug development will also propel the market growth

Genotyping Market : Restraints

Rising significance of SNP genotyping is hindering the market growth

Unfavorable reimbursement policies will also limit the market in the forecast period

Genotyping Market :Competitive Analysis

Global genotyping market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of genotyping for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Genotyping Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Genotyping Market

