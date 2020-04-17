Global Agriculture Micronutrients Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Agriculture Micronutrients market.

Agricultural micronutrients are elements that control certain activities in crops to increase the yield and improve their quality. These agricultural micronutrients help in protecting crops from insects and infections, ensuring the proper growth of crops and good health of supply chain and consumers.

As the deficiency of micronutrients can lead to various diseases in plants that may reduce quality and quantity of plants. Increasing preference for Genetically Modified (GM) seeds across the globe is also likely to impact the growth of the global market for agriculture micronutrients. Increasing use of chemical fertilizer is also driving the growth of micronutrients, as it protects crops from insects, UV radiations, and also offer increased yield. The demand for zinc is growing across various regions especially in the Asia Pacific. Owing to the deficiency of zinc in soil, the productivity of agricultural crop is decreasing. Hence, increasing number of companies are focusing on providing zinc as micronutrient for agricultural crops. However, factors such as extensive irrigation facilities, mining of micronutrient reserves and increasing use of high chemical fertilizers are resulting in the global shortage of micronutrients.

The global Agriculture Micronutrients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agriculture Micronutrients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture Micronutrients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dow Chemical

AkzoNobel

The Mosaic Company

Land OLakes

Helena Chemical Company

Nufarm

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Zinc

Boron

Copper

Manganese

Molybdenum

Iron

Segment by Application

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

