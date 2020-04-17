Global Animal Drug Compounding Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Animal Drug Compounding market.

Compounding is the mixing of drugs to fit the unique needs of a patient. AHI and AVMA define it as customized manipulation of an approved drug or drugs by a veterinarian, or by a pharmacist upon the prescription of a veterinarian, to meet the needs of a particular patient.

Animal drug shortages are becoming more common and this is unfortunately predicted to worsen in the years ahead, as per official reports published by veterinarians. This shortage encourages the use of widely available compounded drugs to treat a number of animal diseases. A few critical animal drug shortages highlighted by the U.S. FDA are Flunixine Injectable, 35% Perox-Aid, and Epinephrine. To make medical therapy suitable for animal requirements, compounded drugs with the desired active ingredients are unavailable. For e.g., no FDA approved drug for treating megacolon in cats is currently available in the animal drug compounding market. The only safe and effective therapy to treat chronic cat constipation was removed from the U.S. nearly two decades ago. That is why compounding drugs are the only option for veterinarians to treat animals that need pro-kinetic drug therapy.

The global Animal Drug Compounding market is valued at 840 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Animal Drug Compounding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Animal Drug Compounding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

Lorraines Pharmacy

Medisca

Diamondback Drugs

ESSENTIAL PHARMACY COMPOUNDING VET

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anti-Infective Agents

Hormones and Substitutes

Anti-Inflammatory Agents

Others

Segment by Application

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

