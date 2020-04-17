Global AR Handheld Devices Market: The Latest Research Report to Share COVID19 Impact Insights and Dynamics of AR VR in Healthcare Sector

According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global AR Handheld Devices Market Ecosystem could worth US$ 2.5 Bn ant the market expected to grow at a CAGR of 34% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AR Handheld Devices Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. AR-VR products are highlighting its presence in the COVID pandemic not only from medical/healthcare standpoint but also from corporate-telepresence applications. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to impact the manufacturing side of AR-VR hardware. There will be delays in the shipments and reduce the overall demand for augmented reality (AR) smart glasses. It is expected that approx. 17 million AR-VR HMDs will be shipped by 2021, out of which ~22-25% will be from the consumer side.

This report evaluates “Global AR Handheld Devices Market-Ecosystem” by studying Ecosystem analysis, trend intelligence and market revenue analysis. The growth of AR applications will allow customers to visualize a product’s specifications before purchasing it. Sephora, a fashion retailer and Modiface, an augmented reality developer, have worked together and created a virtual reality application that allows customers to virtually try on products offered by Sephora. It also allows users to virtually explore beauty products on their face. Later, in the year 2018 L’Oréal acquired Modiface.

Market Segmentation:

The major players operating in the global AR Handheld Devices ecosystem are as follows:

Apple Inc, Google LLC, Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd and others…

By Application: Logistics, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, BFSI, Defence, Aerospace, Consumer industry, others.



AR HANDHELD DEVICES MARKET ECOSYSTEM – BASED ON REGIONS:

One of the most prominent areas where AR handheld devices are used is the smartphone industry. Apple Inc. and Google LLC are heavily investing on the AR landscape through AR Kit and AR Core respectively. Google Ventures has invested around US$ 14.5Mn in the UK-based Augmented Reality start-up Blue Vision Labs. Google has introduced AR applications in its new Pixel 3A and the older version of pixel smartphone on May 2019 in the I/O conference.

Apple has been already working on Augmented Reality. Currently, Apple has about 1000 engineers for its ARVR initiative. The company has planned to launch its new iPad Pro with AR functions in the first half of 2020. Further, the smartphone giant Huawei has introduced AR Measure application on its Huawei P30 Pro devices that also use a dedicated “3D Time of Flight” sensor. Another Chinese smartphone giant Oppo is planning to invest on advanced technologies such as AR VR, AI, etc. These are some of the key factors that are contributing to the growth of AR Handheld device ecosystem.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Ecosystem: Key Trends

Displays will be the most important component in the ecosystem of AR-VR, owing to developments related to the GUI section. Increasing gaming and entertainment applications in the consumer end-use industry are driving the display component market. 2. Augmented reality applications are provided by companies to enable customers to visualize products in the real environment. This may include automotive, home, and beauty brand products. 3. Augmented reality and virtual reality handheld devices are used to experience the joy of technology without having the mounted devices or display devices.

