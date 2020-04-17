Global AR VR Display Market will Register a 32.1% CAGR During Period 2020-2026 | Know Which Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global AR VR Display Market Ecosystem expanding at a CAGR of 32.1% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AR VR Display Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. AR-VR products are highlighting its presence in the COVID pandemic not only from medical/healthcare standpoint but also from corporate-telepresence applications. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to impact the manufacturing side of AR-VR hardware. There will be delays in the shipments and reduce the overall demand for augmented reality (AR) smart glasses. It is expected that approx. 17 million AR-VR HMDs will be shipped by 2021, out of which ~22-25% will be from the consumer side.

This report evaluates “Global AR VR Display Market-Ecosystem” by studying Ecosystem analysis, trend intelligence and market revenue analysis. AR VR Display Market Ecosystem is rapidly gaining traction due to its pivotal application in AR VR devices. In AR VR devices, display is the most important component, and it accounts for around 35% of the AR VR product cost. Product innovation and advanced display technology in terms of high resolution or high display density and improved computing power have increased the demand for advanced AR VR Display Market Ecosystem products.

Market Segmentation:

Major players operating in the space of AR VR Display market are engaged in both organic and inorganic strategies such as merger & acquisitions, joint ventures & partnerships, expansions, and product development, among others. NXP Semiconductors N.V., TDK Corporation, ST Microelectronics,



The major players operating in the global AR VR Display ecosystem are as follows:

Samsung, LG Electronics, Japan Display, Will Semiconductor (Omnivision), Himax Technologies and others…

By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Logistics, Retail, Healthcare, Consumer, Others.



AR VR DISPLAY MARKET ECOSYSTEM – BASED ON REGIONS:

Based on regions, the Asia Pacific region dominated the AR VR Display Market Ecosystem in 2018 and is expected to witness similar trends in the coming years. The presence of major players in AR VR Display Market Ecosystem, such as Samsung, LG display, Japan Display, INT, and others, is driving the growth of the AR VR Display Market Ecosystem in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for AR VR components such as display. This is expected to drive the growth of the AR VR Display Market Ecosystem in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. .

Table of Content:

Ecosystem Report – Table of Content

Introduction Global AR VR Display Market Ecosystem Definition Scope of study Executive Summary

Global Market Segmentation

AR VR Display Market Ecosystem Positioning

Global AR VR Display Market Ecosystem Snapshot

Global AR VR Display Market Ecosystem Segmentation By Component

AR VR Display Market Ecosystem Sizing, Volume, and ASP Analysis & Forecast

Global AR VR Display Market Ecosystem Sizing & Volume Cross-segmentation

And More…

