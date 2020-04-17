Global AR VR in Healthcare Market will Register a Significant CAGR During Period 2020-2026 | 42.1% CAGR | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global AR VR in Healthcare Market ecosystem was valued at US$ 429.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,547.6 million by the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of 42.1%. by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AR VR in Healthcare Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. AR-VR products are highlighting its presence in the COVID pandemic not only from medical/healthcare standpoint but also from corporate-telepresence applications. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to impact the manufacturing side of AR-VR hardware. There will be delays in the shipments and reduce the overall demand for augmented reality (AR) smart glasses. It is expected that approx. 17 million AR-VR HMDs will be shipped by 2021, out of which ~22-25% will be from the consumer side.

This report evaluates “Global AR VR in Healthcare Market-Ecosystem” by studying Ecosystem analysis, trend intelligence and market revenue analysis. The AR VR in Healthcare Market Ecosystem is particularly bringing about changes in the functioning of doctors and also in the treatment patterns. The AR VR in healthcare ecosystem is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 42.1%. The growth of the AR VR in healthcare ecosystem is mainly driven by the increasing penetration of connected devices in healthcare and increasing investments in AR VR for healthcare.

Market Segmentation:

Major players operating in the space of AR VR in Healthcare market are engaged in both organic and inorganic strategies such as merger & acquisitions, joint ventures & partnerships, expansions, and product development, among others. NXP Semiconductors N.V., TDK Corporation, ST Microelectronics,



Google, Facebook, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung, HT Corporation and others…

By Application: Logistics, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, BFSI, Defence, Aerospace, Consumer industry, Others.



AR VR IN HEALTHCARE MARKET ECOSYSTEM – BASED ON REGIONS:

There has been an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries being performed. Minimally invasive surgeries, however, require the surgeons to rely on imaging data which is mostly in 2D format. This may sometimes lead to errors. However, with the use of augmented reality, it is possible to provide surgeons with a better 3D view of the inside and outside of a patient, which can help improve surgical outcomes significantly.

According to a recent AR VR In Healthcare Market Ecosystem report published in the SPINE journal, the use of AR technology demonstrated an accuracy rate of around 85% in pedicle screw placement as compared to 64% with the free-hand technique. Philips healthcare is one of the leading players that is increasingly investing in this technology.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Ecosystem: Key Trends

1 Surgeons are increasingly using augmented reality and virtual reality for surgical training, education and planning. The 3D replica of patients’ scans are made that allow them to collaborate and study surgical tactics with their team.

2. Virtual reality and augmented reality are used for training nursing students by providing them a virtual training center with realistic medical equipment and patients.

And more…

Table of Content:

Ecosystem Report – Table of Content

Introduction Global AR VR in Healthcare Market Ecosystem Definition Scope of study Executive Summary

Global Market Segmentation

AR VR in Healthcare Market Ecosystem Positioning

Global AR VR in Healthcare Market Ecosystem Snapshot

Global AR VR in Healthcare Market Ecosystem Segmentation By Component

AR VR in Healthcare Market Ecosystem Sizing, Volume, and ASP Analysis & Forecast

Global AR VR in Healthcare Market Ecosystem Sizing & Volume Cross-segmentation

And More…

