Global Automotive Upholstery Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Upholstery Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Upholstery market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Automotive upholstery is a furnishing covering and is found in many parts of the interiors of the automobile.
The synthetic leather, upholstery materials type is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive upholstery market.
Asia Oceania is expected to dominate the automotive upholstery market during the forecast period. The demand for automotive upholstery in this region is directly linked to the vehicle production in China and India, which are both automotive hubs. The demand for luxury vehicles in this region is anticipated to grow, which will further, drive the demand for automotive upholstery from this region.
The global Automotive Upholstery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Upholstery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Upholstery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Adient
CMI Enterprises
Faurecia
Katzkin Leather
Lear
TOYOTA BOSHOKU
Johns Manville
Ahlstrom-Munksjo
The Automobile Trimmings
Bonar
CHA Technologies Group
Changchun Faway-Johnson Controls Automotive Systems
Delaware Valley
Exten
Fibertex Nonwovens
Freudenberg
Hassan Group
Hayashi Telempu
Hollingsworth & Vose
IMS Nonwoven
J.H. Ziegler
K&H European Auto Upholstery
Komitex
Lions Automotive Upholstery
Polymer Group
Sandler
SEIREN
Spradling International
TEIJIN
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Upholstery Materials
Automotive Textiles
Leather
Plastics
Smart Fabrics
Synthetic Leather
Thermoplastic Polymers
By Fabric Type
Non-woven
Woven
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
