Global Automotive Upholstery Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Automotive upholstery is a furnishing covering and is found in many parts of the interiors of the automobile.

The synthetic leather, upholstery materials type is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive upholstery market.

Asia Oceania is expected to dominate the automotive upholstery market during the forecast period. The demand for automotive upholstery in this region is directly linked to the vehicle production in China and India, which are both automotive hubs. The demand for luxury vehicles in this region is anticipated to grow, which will further, drive the demand for automotive upholstery from this region.

The global Automotive Upholstery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Upholstery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Upholstery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adient

CMI Enterprises

Faurecia

Katzkin Leather

Lear

TOYOTA BOSHOKU

Johns Manville

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

The Automobile Trimmings

Bonar

CHA Technologies Group

Changchun Faway-Johnson Controls Automotive Systems

Delaware Valley

Exten

Fibertex Nonwovens

Freudenberg

Hassan Group

Hayashi Telempu

Hollingsworth & Vose

IMS Nonwoven

J.H. Ziegler

K&H European Auto Upholstery

Komitex

Lions Automotive Upholstery

Polymer Group

Sandler

SEIREN

Spradling International

TEIJIN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Upholstery Materials

Automotive Textiles

Leather

Plastics

Smart Fabrics

Synthetic Leather

Thermoplastic Polymers

By Fabric Type

Non-woven

Woven

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

