Global Carbon Brakes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The carbon fibres are considered to be high performance material which are used in components or products requiring enhanced mechanical stability coupled to light weight design feature. The carbon brakes are the high performance brakes and primarily a substitute for conventional steel brakes used in aircrafts, automotive and defense applications. The carbon brakes are manufactured with composite materials wherein carbon fibres being important ingredient to withstands extreme braking conditions.

The global carbon brakes market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for fuel efficient braking systems and reduced engine emissions. The carbon brakes is the perfect fit for this two needs as it drastically reduces the body weight and results in decreased fuel consumption, thus boosts global carbon brakes market. The exceptional features of carbon brakes such as high stopping power, high temperature stability, extended life span, enhanced performance, etc. also aid in driving the global carbon brakes market. The lower coefficient of thermal expansion of carbon-carbon matrix offers high heat absorption which is also a one of the factor driving the global carbon brakes market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International

UTC Aerospace Systems

Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems

Safran

SGL

Dunlop Aerospace Braking Systems

Brembo

Mersen

Yantai Mefine Machine

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbon-Ceramic Composite Materials

Carbon-Carbon Composite Materials

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Trains

Others

