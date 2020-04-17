Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market.

Cerium oxide nanoparticles are rare earth oxide metal, which are utilized in various applications such as, in energy storage products, personal care products, also act as polishing agent for glass mirrors, owing to its versatile properties and electronic configuration. However, the utilization of cerium oxide nanoparticles is limited in luminescent devices, and biomedical owing to weak luminescence.

Growth in investment towards research and development, penetration of cerium oxide nanoparticles in various application industries, and excellent physio-chemical properties of cerium oxide nanoparticles drive its demand in various applications. Cerium oxide nanoparticles are usually added in small quantities to improve the performance of the end-product. However, factors such as toxicity at higher concentration may hamper the market growth. Currently, the polishing, energy storage, catalyst, biomedical and personal care & cosmetics are the major application market for cerium oxide nanoparticles. The demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles witnesses significant growth in all the regions, due to its significant physio-chemical properties and opportunities that create for all players in the industry.

The global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market is valued at 300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 910 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cerion

Plasmachem

American Elements

Inframat Advanced Materials

NYACOL Nano Technologies

Nanophase Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dispersion

Powder

Segment by Application

Chemical Mechanical Planarization

Catalyst

Biomedical

Energy

