Global Container Handling Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The diesel based equipment segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2017 due to the efficient power delivery, low fuel costs, and inadequate/insufficient electric infrastructure at small and medium terminals. Also, the stringent emission regulations for NOx, PM, and CO2 by the US EPA and European Union have prompted equipment manufacturers to offer fuel-efficient equipment with lower emissions. Hence, equipment manufacturers are focusing on the development and sale of electric and hybrid equipment.

The automated stacking crane (ASC) market is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2017 to 2025. The growing demand for automation at port terminals across the globe is one of the key reasons for the growth of this market segment. These cranes are capable of picking up, placing, and stacking containers automatically leading to increased productivity and container throughput. Few port terminals such as Thamesport (UK), PSA (Singapore), and Container Terminal Altenwerder (Germany) have increased their automation levels using these cranes. Thus, the growing demand for greenfield port terminals with high reliability and efficiency would drive the ASC market in the coming years.

The global Container Handling Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Container Handling Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Container Handling Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kalmar

Konecranes

Liebherr

Hyster

Sany

ZPMC

Lonking Machinery

Anhui Heli

CVS Ferrari

Hoist Liftruck

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<10 Tons

1040 Tons

4170 Tons

71100 Tons

Segment by Application

Construction

Minging

Other

