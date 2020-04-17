GLOBAL COOKIES MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

Cookies are flat-baked treats. In many countries, crisp cookies are often referred to as biscuits.

Bakeries and specialty stores accounted for the maximum sales of cookies. Bakeries offer a wide range of freshly baked products such as cookies and a number of bakeries provide consumers the option to pretest their products before purchasing. Specialty stores offer products from a large number of brands and this channel is the most-significant revenue generator to the cookies market.

In 2019, the market size of Cookies is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cookies.

This report studies the global market size of Cookies, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cookies sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Kellogg

PepsiCo

Nestle

Danone

Mondelez International

Campbell Soup Company

Parle Products

Pladis

General Mills

Pacific Cookie

Great American Cookies

Boulder Brands

Starbucks

J&M Foods

Aryzta

Voortman Cookies

Ben’s Cookies

Market Segment by Product Type

Plain and Butter-Based Cookies

Choco-Chip and Other Chocolate-Based Cookie Varieties

Others

Market Segment by Application

Bakeries and Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores

Foodservice

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Cookies status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cookies manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cookies are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

