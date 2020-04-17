GLOBAL DRIED FRUIT INGREDIENTS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
In 2019, the market size of Dried Fruit Ingredients is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dried Fruit Ingredients.
This report studies the global market size of Dried Fruit Ingredients, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Dried Fruit Ingredients sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Symrise (Diana Naturals)
Givaudan (Naturex)
Archer-Daniels Midland
Dohler
SunOpta
Agrana
The Green Labs
Lion Raisins
California Dried Fruit
Geobres SA
JAB Dried Fruit Products
Bergin Fruit and Nut
Kiantama Oy
Sunshine Raisin
Traina Foods
Bright Foods (Sunbeam Foods)
Market Segment by Product Type
Slices & Granulates
Powder
Whole Dried Fruits
Market Segment by Application
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Dried Fruit Ingredients status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Dried Fruit Ingredients manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dried Fruit Ingredients are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Slices & Granulates
1.3.3 Powder
1.3.4 Whole Dried Fruits
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Food Industry
1.4.3 Beverage Industry
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Size
2.1.1 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Dried Fruit Ingredients Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Dried Fruit Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Dried Fruit Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Dried Fruit Ingredients Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Dried Fruit Ingredients Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dried Fruit Ingredients Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Slices & Granulates Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Powder Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Whole Dried Fruits Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Dried Fruit Ingredients Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Dried Fruit Ingredients Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Symrise (Diana Naturals)
10.1.1 Symrise (Diana Naturals) Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dried Fruit Ingredients
10.1.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Introduction
10.1.5 Symrise (Diana Naturals) Recent Development
10.2 Givaudan (Naturex)
10.2.1 Givaudan (Naturex) Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dried Fruit Ingredients
10.2.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Introduction
10.2.5 Givaudan (Naturex) Recent Development
10.3 Archer-Daniels Midland
10.3.1 Archer-Daniels Midland Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dried Fruit Ingredients
10.3.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Introduction
10.3.5 Archer-Daniels Midland Recent Development
10.4 Dohler
10.4.1 Dohler Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dried Fruit Ingredients
10.4.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Introduction
10.4.5 Dohler Recent Development
10.5 SunOpta
10.5.1 SunOpta Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dried Fruit Ingredients
10.5.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Introduction
10.5.5 SunOpta Recent Development
10.6 Agrana
10.6.1 Agrana Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dried Fruit Ingredients
10.6.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Introduction
10.6.5 Agrana Recent Development
10.7 The Green Labs
10.7.1 The Green Labs Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dried Fruit Ingredients
10.7.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Introduction
10.7.5 The Green Labs Recent Development
10.8 Lion Raisins
10.8.1 Lion Raisins Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dried Fruit Ingredients
10.8.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Introduction
10.8.5 Lion Raisins Recent Development
10.9 California Dried Fruit
10.9.1 California Dried Fruit Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dried Fruit Ingredients
10.9.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Introduction
10.9.5 California Dried Fruit Recent Development
10.10 Geobres SA
10.10.1 Geobres SA Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dried Fruit Ingredients
10.10.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Introduction
10.10.5 Geobres SA Recent Development
10.11 JAB Dried Fruit Products
10.12 Bergin Fruit and Nut
10.13 Kiantama Oy
10.14 Sunshine Raisin
10.15 Traina Foods
10.16 Bright Foods (Sunbeam Foods)
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales Channels
11.2.2 Dried Fruit Ingredients Distributors
11.3 Dried Fruit Ingredients Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Dried Fruit Ingredients Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
