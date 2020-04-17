GLOBAL DUMPLINGS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Dumplings are a broad segment made from different dough wrapped around a sweet or savory filling. Dumpling dough can be made from different flours, bread, potatoes, and others. Its preparation, fillings, varieties, and product types depend greatly according to the region, such as African dumplings, American dumplings, Asian dumplings, Caribbean and Latin America dumplings, European dumplings, and others. All these products are quite different from each other.
Dumplings are made from different kinds of fillings and prepared in multiple methods like steaming, frying, steaming, baking, and simmering. Different dumplings have different nutritional values. However, most of the dumplings are considered healthy as they contain fewer calories than that of other appetizers and main course meals. Some of the dumplings like Gyoza, Pierogi, Ravioli, Char Siu Bao, and Pastéis contain good healthy fillings. For instance, samosa, a popular Indian form of dumpling is usually oily and unhealthy and changing the filling and cooking styles of samosa make it healthy. Though steamed dumplings are healthier than fried dumplings, the difference in the calorie count between the two depends on the filling. The rise in demand for the healthy food products will drive the demand for dumplings during the forecast period.
The dumplings market consists of leading dumpling makers with various product and service portfolios and a larger geographic footprint. Product portfolio, brand value, pricing, proper marketing and communication help vendors increase their market share and sales. To survive and succeed in the market, the players have the need to distinguish their products using unique and clear value propositions.
In 2019, the market size of Dumplings is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dumplings.
This report studies the global market size of Dumplings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Dumplings sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
JINOMOTO
CJ Group
Genaral Mills
Wei-Chuan
Conagra Brands
CSC Brand
Harvest Time Foods
J&J Snack Foods
Jians Dumplings
Juans
KETTLE CUISINE
Lucky Foods
Nestlé
Riviana Foods
WayFong
Market Segment by Product Type
Frozen dumplings
Ready-to-eat dumplings
Market Segment by Application
Hypermarkets and supermarkets
Convenience stores
Cash and carry stores
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Dumplings status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Dumplings manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dumplings are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Dumplings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Frozen dumplings
1.3.3 Ready-to-eat dumplings
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Dumplings Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Hypermarkets and supermarkets
1.4.3 Convenience stores
1.4.4 Cash and carry stores
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Dumplings Market Size
2.1.1 Global Dumplings Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Dumplings Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Dumplings Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Dumplings Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Dumplings Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Dumplings Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Dumplings Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Dumplings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Dumplings Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Dumplings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Dumplings Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Dumplings Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Dumplings Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dumplings Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Dumplings Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Frozen dumplings Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Ready-to-eat dumplings Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Dumplings Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Dumplings Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Dumplings Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Dumplings Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Dumplings Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Dumplings Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Dumplings Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Dumplings Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Dumplings Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Dumplings Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Dumplings Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Dumplings Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Dumplings Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Dumplings Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Dumplings Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Dumplings Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Dumplings Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Dumplings Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Dumplings Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 JINOMOTO
10.1.1 JINOMOTO Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dumplings
10.1.4 Dumplings Product Introduction
10.1.5 JINOMOTO Recent Development
10.2 CJ Group
10.2.1 CJ Group Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dumplings
10.2.4 Dumplings Product Introduction
10.2.5 CJ Group Recent Development
10.3 Genaral Mills
10.3.1 Genaral Mills Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dumplings
10.3.4 Dumplings Product Introduction
10.3.5 Genaral Mills Recent Development
10.4 Wei-Chuan
10.4.1 Wei-Chuan Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dumplings
10.4.4 Dumplings Product Introduction
10.4.5 Wei-Chuan Recent Development
10.5 Conagra Brands
10.5.1 Conagra Brands Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dumplings
10.5.4 Dumplings Product Introduction
10.5.5 Conagra Brands Recent Development
10.6 CSC Brand
10.6.1 CSC Brand Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dumplings
10.6.4 Dumplings Product Introduction
10.6.5 CSC Brand Recent Development
10.7 Harvest Time Foods
10.7.1 Harvest Time Foods Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dumplings
10.7.4 Dumplings Product Introduction
10.7.5 Harvest Time Foods Recent Development
10.8 J&J Snack Foods
10.8.1 J&J Snack Foods Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dumplings
10.8.4 Dumplings Product Introduction
10.8.5 J&J Snack Foods Recent Development
10.9 Jians Dumplings
10.9.1 Jians Dumplings Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dumplings
10.9.4 Dumplings Product Introduction
10.9.5 Jians Dumplings Recent Development
10.10 Juans
10.10.1 Juans Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dumplings
10.10.4 Dumplings Product Introduction
10.10.5 Juans Recent Development
10.11 KETTLE CUISINE
10.12 Lucky Foods
10.13 Nestlé
10.14 Riviana Foods
10.15 WayFong
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Dumplings Sales Channels
11.2.2 Dumplings Distributors
11.3 Dumplings Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Dumplings Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Dumplings Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Dumplings Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Dumplings Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Dumplings Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Dumplings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
