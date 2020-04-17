Global Electroshock Weapons Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electroshock Weapons market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electroshock Weapons Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electroshock Weapons market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Electroshock Weapons market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Electroshock Weapons market.”

An electroshock weapon is an incapacitating weapon. It delivers an electric shock aimed at temporarily disrupting muscle functions and/or inflicting pain without causing significant injury. Many types of these devices exist. Stun guns, batons (or prods), and belts administer an electric shock by direct contact, whereas Tasers (conducted electrical weapons) fire projectiles that administer the shock through thin flexible wires. Long-range electroshock projectiles, which can be fired from ordinary shotguns and do not need the wires, have also been developed.

Rising demand for crowd control weapons is one of the key drivers of global electroshock weapons market. Factors such as civil unrest, due to economic and political crises, across the globe has compelled the military and law enforcement agencies to adopt such weapons without causing severe injury. Moreover, adoption of technologically enhanced weapons and increasing military expenditure by countries across the globe are also the major factors driving the global electroshock weapons market. Also, the deployment of military in non-combat zones to look after law and order and maintain peace, has also boosted the market growth. However, stringent government regulations and environmental concerns are expected to hinder the market growth.

The global Electroshock Weapons market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electroshock Weapons volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electroshock Weapons market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Axon

OBERON-ALPHA

March Group

Safariland

TBOTECH Safety & Security

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Direct Contact Weapons

Directed Energy Weapons

Segment by Application

Military

Law Enforcement

Other

