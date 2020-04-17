GLOBAL ENCAPSULATED FLAVORS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
In 2019, the market size of Encapsulated Flavors is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Encapsulated Flavors.
This report studies the global market size of Encapsulated Flavors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Encapsulated Flavors sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Balchem Corporation
Archer Daniels Midland
Glatt GmbH
Etosha Pan (India)
LycoRed Limited
Friesland Campina Kievit
Tate & Lyle PLC
Groupe Legris Industries
Ingredion Incorporated
BUCHI Labortechnik
Synthite Industries
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Fona International
Carmi Flavor & Fragrance
Cargill
AVEKA Group
Symrise AG
Naturex
Nexira
International Flavours & Fragrances
Market Segment by Product Type
Spray Congealing/Chilling
Sprays Drying
Glass Encapsulation
Fluid Bed Coating
Market Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical and Personal Care
Beverages and Instant Drinks
Food
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Encapsulated Flavors status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Encapsulated Flavors manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Encapsulated Flavors are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Spray Congealing/Chilling
1.3.3 Sprays Drying
1.3.4 Glass Encapsulation
1.3.5 Fluid Bed Coating
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Personal Care
1.4.3 Beverages and Instant Drinks
1.4.4 Food
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Size
2.1.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Encapsulated Flavors Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Encapsulated Flavors Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Encapsulated Flavors Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Encapsulated Flavors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Encapsulated Flavors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Encapsulated Flavors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Encapsulated Flavors Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Encapsulated Flavors Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Encapsulated Flavors Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Encapsulated Flavors Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Spray Congealing/Chilling Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Sprays Drying Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Glass Encapsulation Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Fluid Bed Coating Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Encapsulated Flavors Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Encapsulated Flavors Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Balchem Corporation
10.1.1 Balchem Corporation Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors
10.1.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction
10.1.5 Balchem Corporation Recent Development
10.2 Archer Daniels Midland
10.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors
10.2.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction
10.2.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development
10.3 Glatt GmbH
10.3.1 Glatt GmbH Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors
10.3.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction
10.3.5 Glatt GmbH Recent Development
10.4 Etosha Pan (India)
10.4.1 Etosha Pan (India) Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors
10.4.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction
10.4.5 Etosha Pan (India) Recent Development
10.5 LycoRed Limited
10.5.1 LycoRed Limited Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors
10.5.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction
10.5.5 LycoRed Limited Recent Development
10.6 Friesland Campina Kievit
10.6.1 Friesland Campina Kievit Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors
10.6.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction
10.6.5 Friesland Campina Kievit Recent Development
10.7 Tate & Lyle PLC
10.7.1 Tate & Lyle PLC Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors
10.7.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction
10.7.5 Tate & Lyle PLC Recent Development
10.8 Groupe Legris Industries
10.8.1 Groupe Legris Industries Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors
10.8.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction
10.8.5 Groupe Legris Industries Recent Development
10.9 Ingredion Incorporated
10.9.1 Ingredion Incorporated Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors
10.9.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction
10.9.5 Ingredion Incorporated Recent Development
10.10 BUCHI Labortechnik
10.10.1 BUCHI Labortechnik Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors
10.10.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction
10.10.5 BUCHI Labortechnik Recent Development
10.11 Synthite Industries
10.12 Sensient Technologies Corporation
10.13 Fona International
10.14 Carmi Flavor & Fragrance
10.15 Cargill
10.16 AVEKA Group
10.17 Symrise AG
10.18 Naturex
10.19 Nexira
10.20 International Flavours & Fragrances
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Encapsulated Flavors Sales Channels
11.2.2 Encapsulated Flavors Distributors
11.3 Encapsulated Flavors Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Encapsulated Flavors Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
