Global Eye Health Supplements Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Eye supplements are natural products having nutritional benefits to support good vision & eye health.

Globally, age-related eye diseases, macular degeneration, and eye allergies due to pollution and digital screens is changing the shape of eye supplements market.

United States grabs the major share of global eye supplements market. Consumption of products which benefits potential eye health have more demand in United States regions and it is expected to grow at a steady rate. U.S is developing and introducing new launches to eye supplements market and grabs a major share in United States.

Followed by Europe regional market is expected to grow at a relatively medium growth rate over the forecast period.

The global Eye Health Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Eye Health Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Eye Health Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vitabiotics

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Alliance Pharma

Natures Bounty

Novartis

Amway

Bausch & Lomb

Akorn Consumer Health

Butterflies Healthcare

Herbalife

SUSS Technology

Sequoia

Allergan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Ingredient Type

Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Antioxidants

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Coenzyme Q10

Flavonoids

Astaxanthin

Alpha-Lipoic Acid

Other Ingredients

By Disease Indication

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Cataract

Dry Eye Syndrome

Other Indications

By Form

Tablet

Capsule

Others

Segment by Application

Online Retailing

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Health & Beauty Stores

