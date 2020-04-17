GLOBAL FERMENTED FOODS & DRINKS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

Fermented Foods & Drinks are foods and drinks produced or preserved by the action of microorganisms.

The market is competitive and driven by the increasing health and wellness market trend and the growing beverages market demand.

In 2019, the market size of Fermented Foods & Drinks is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fermented Foods & Drinks.

This report studies the global market size of Fermented Foods & Drinks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Fermented Foods & Drinks sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Coca Cola

Balance Water

Cargill

Comexim

Conagra Foods

Dr Pepper

DSM

Eklo Water

Danone

Grupo Petrópolis

Vichy Catalan

Hint Water

Nestle

Suntory Beverage & Food

PepsiCo

Market Segment by Product Type

Fermented Vegetables

Fermented Dairy Products

Fermented Drinks

Market Segment by Application

Retail

Super Market/Hyper Markets

Convenience Stores

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Fermented Foods & Drinks status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fermented Foods & Drinks manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fermented Foods & Drinks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Fermented Vegetables

1.3.3 Fermented Dairy Products

1.3.4 Fermented Drinks

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Retail

1.4.3 Super Market/Hyper Markets

1.4.4 Convenience Stores

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Fermented Foods & Drinks Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Fermented Foods & Drinks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Fermented Foods & Drinks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fermented Foods & Drinks Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Fermented Vegetables Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Fermented Dairy Products Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Fermented Drinks Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Coca Cola

10.1.1 Coca Cola Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks

10.1.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction

10.1.5 Coca Cola Recent Development

10.2 Balance Water

10.2.1 Balance Water Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks

10.2.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction

10.2.5 Balance Water Recent Development

10.3 Cargill

10.3.1 Cargill Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks

10.3.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction

10.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.4 Comexim

10.4.1 Comexim Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks

10.4.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction

10.4.5 Comexim Recent Development

10.5 Conagra Foods

10.5.1 Conagra Foods Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks

10.5.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction

10.5.5 Conagra Foods Recent Development

10.6 Dr Pepper

10.6.1 Dr Pepper Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks

10.6.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction

10.6.5 Dr Pepper Recent Development

10.7 DSM

10.7.1 DSM Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks

10.7.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction

10.7.5 DSM Recent Development

10.8 Eklo Water

10.8.1 Eklo Water Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks

10.8.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction

10.8.5 Eklo Water Recent Development

10.9 Danone

10.9.1 Danone Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks

10.9.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction

10.9.5 Danone Recent Development

10.10 Grupo Petrópolis

10.10.1 Grupo Petrópolis Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks

10.10.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction

10.10.5 Grupo Petrópolis Recent Development

10.11 Vichy Catalan

10.12 Hint Water

10.13 Nestle

10.14 Suntory Beverage & Food

10.15 PepsiCo

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Channels

11.2.2 Fermented Foods & Drinks Distributors

11.3 Fermented Foods & Drinks Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

