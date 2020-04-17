Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Flame Retardant Fabrics are textiles that are naturally more resistant to fire than others through chemical treatment or manufactured fireproof fibers.
The rapid growth in industrialization has carried various known and unknown hazards along with it, which in turn has turned the focus toward safety, thereby making it important to adopt flame retardant fabrics.
As the oil & gas and the chemical sectors flourish, they will continue to drive the demand for flame retardant fabrics in the developing economies as a result of the adoption of safety regulations which are already carried out in developed economies.
The flame retardant fabric is well established in the Europe and United Statesn market whilst the countries in Asia-Pacific which are still developing are said to hold second largest market for the flame retardant fabrics owing to the increase in manufacturing activities and high investments.
The global Flame Retardant Fabrics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Flame Retardant Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flame Retardant Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DuPont
Milliken & Company
TenCate
PBI Performance Products
Gun Ei Chemical Industry
Huntsman
Kaneka
Lenzing
Solvay
Teijin Aramid
Toyobo
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Type
Inherent flame retardant fabrics
Chemically treated flame retardant fabrics
By Material Type
Wool
Silk
Velvet
Cotton
Acrylic
Polyester
Jute
Linen
Muslin
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Military
Industrial
Automotive & Transportation
Building and construction
Others
