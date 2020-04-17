GLOBAL FREEZE-DRIED FOOD MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

Freeze drying is a relatively recent method of preserving food. It involves freezing the food, then removing almost all the moisture in a vacuum chamber, and finally sealing the food in an airtight container.

With growing urbanization and increasing population of working women, the demand for processed foods in the market has seen a remarkable boost. The expanding food processing sector and the huge demand for ready-to-eat food products among consumers have considerably increased the demand for freeze-dried products.

The major restraint for this market is the high-energy requirements of such processes, which increases the product costs.

In 2019, the market size of Freeze-Dried Food is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Freeze-Dried Food.

This report studies the global market size of Freeze-Dried Food, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Freeze-Dried Food sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Nestle

Unilever

Kerry

Kraft Heinz

Mondelez

DSM

Mercer Foods

Freeze-Dry Foods

European Freeze Dry

Amalgam Foods

Chaucer Freeze Dried Food

Expedition Foods

Van Drunen Farms

OFD Foods

AGF

Asahi

Tata Coffee

J. M. Smucker

Döhler

Market Segment by Product Type

Freeze-dried Fruit

Freeze-dried Vegetable

Freeze-dried Beverage

Freeze-dried Dairy Products

Freeze-dried Meat & Seafood

Prepared Foods

Market Segment by Application

Grocery

Supermarket

Online food shopping

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Freeze-Dried Food status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Freeze-Dried Food manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freeze-Dried Food are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Freeze-dried Fruit

1.3.3 Freeze-dried Vegetable

1.3.4 Freeze-dried Beverage

1.3.5 Freeze-dried Dairy Products

1.3.6 Freeze-dried Meat & Seafood

1.3.7 Prepared Foods

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Grocery

1.4.3 Supermarket

1.4.4 Online food shopping

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Size

2.1.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Freeze-Dried Food Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Freeze-Dried Food Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Freeze-Dried Food Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Freeze-Dried Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Freeze-Dried Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Freeze-Dried Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Freeze-Dried Food Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Freeze-Dried Food Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Freeze-Dried Food Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Freeze-Dried Food Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Freeze-dried Fruit Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Freeze-dried Vegetable Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Freeze-dried Beverage Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Freeze-dried Dairy Products Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.5 Freeze-dried Meat & Seafood Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.6 Prepared Foods Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Freeze-Dried Food Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Freeze-Dried Food Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Nestle

10.1.1 Nestle Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food

10.1.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction

10.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.2 Unilever

10.2.1 Unilever Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food

10.2.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction

10.2.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.3 Kerry

10.3.1 Kerry Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food

10.3.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction

10.3.5 Kerry Recent Development

10.4 Kraft Heinz

10.4.1 Kraft Heinz Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food

10.4.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction

10.4.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

10.5 Mondelez

10.5.1 Mondelez Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food

10.5.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction

10.5.5 Mondelez Recent Development

10.6 DSM

10.6.1 DSM Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food

10.6.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction

10.6.5 DSM Recent Development

10.7 Mercer Foods

10.7.1 Mercer Foods Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food

10.7.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction

10.7.5 Mercer Foods Recent Development

10.8 Freeze-Dry Foods

10.8.1 Freeze-Dry Foods Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food

10.8.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction

10.8.5 Freeze-Dry Foods Recent Development

10.9 European Freeze Dry

10.9.1 European Freeze Dry Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food

10.9.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction

10.9.5 European Freeze Dry Recent Development

10.10 Amalgam Foods

10.10.1 Amalgam Foods Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food

10.10.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction

10.10.5 Amalgam Foods Recent Development

10.11 Chaucer Freeze Dried Food

10.12 Expedition Foods

10.13 Van Drunen Farms

10.14 OFD Foods

10.15 AGF

10.16 Asahi

10.17 Tata Coffee

10.18 J. M. Smucker

10.19 Döhler

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Freeze-Dried Food Sales Channels

11.2.2 Freeze-Dried Food Distributors

11.3 Freeze-Dried Food Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Freeze-Dried Food Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

