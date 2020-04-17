GLOBAL FRESH MILK MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Fresh milk products are those products that do not contain added preservatives to maintain the freshness of the product.
The unflavoured milk segment dominated the fresh milk market and accounted for a market share. Factors such as the increasing awareness about healthy diets and the benefits of fresh milk consumption are expected to impel the growth prospects for this market.
The Americas dominated the global fresh milk market. Although, the Americas leads the market, the consumption of milk reduced considerably in the US due to an increasing number of lactose intolerant individuals. However, the consumption of milk in other countries in the region is expected to increase during the forecast period. Rising population and increasing production of milk are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the fresh milk market in the Americas.
In 2019, the market size of Fresh Milk is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fresh Milk.
This report studies the global market size of Fresh Milk, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Fresh Milk sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Groupe Lactalis
Nestle
Mengniu
CCPR/Itambe
Amul
Arla Foods
Associated Milk Producers
Bright Food
Yili Group
Dairy Farmers of America
Darigold
Dean Foods
DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH
FrieslandCampina
Groupe Even
Grupo Lala
Meg Milk Snow Brand
Meiji Dairies Corporation
Morinaga Milk Industry
Market Segment by Product Type
Flavored
Unflavored
Market Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Specialist Retailers
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Fresh Milk status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Fresh Milk manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fresh Milk are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Fresh Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Flavored
1.3.3 Unflavored
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Fresh Milk Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.4.3 Independent Retailers
1.4.4 Specialist Retailers
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Fresh Milk Market Size
2.1.1 Global Fresh Milk Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fresh Milk Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Fresh Milk Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Fresh Milk Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Fresh Milk Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Fresh Milk Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fresh Milk Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Fresh Milk Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fresh Milk Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Fresh Milk Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Fresh Milk Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Fresh Milk Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Fresh Milk Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fresh Milk Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Fresh Milk Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Flavored Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Unflavored Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Fresh Milk Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Fresh Milk Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Fresh Milk Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Fresh Milk Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Fresh Milk Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Fresh Milk Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Fresh Milk Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Groupe Lactalis
10.1.1 Groupe Lactalis Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Milk
10.1.4 Fresh Milk Product Introduction
10.1.5 Groupe Lactalis Recent Development
10.2 Nestle
10.2.1 Nestle Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Milk
10.2.4 Fresh Milk Product Introduction
10.2.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.3 Mengniu
10.3.1 Mengniu Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Milk
10.3.4 Fresh Milk Product Introduction
10.3.5 Mengniu Recent Development
10.4 CCPR/Itambe
10.4.1 CCPR/Itambe Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Milk
10.4.4 Fresh Milk Product Introduction
10.4.5 CCPR/Itambe Recent Development
10.5 Amul
10.5.1 Amul Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Milk
10.5.4 Fresh Milk Product Introduction
10.5.5 Amul Recent Development
10.6 Arla Foods
10.6.1 Arla Foods Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Milk
10.6.4 Fresh Milk Product Introduction
10.6.5 Arla Foods Recent Development
10.7 Associated Milk Producers
10.7.1 Associated Milk Producers Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Milk
10.7.4 Fresh Milk Product Introduction
10.7.5 Associated Milk Producers Recent Development
10.8 Bright Food
10.8.1 Bright Food Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Milk
10.8.4 Fresh Milk Product Introduction
10.8.5 Bright Food Recent Development
10.9 Yili Group
10.9.1 Yili Group Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Milk
10.9.4 Fresh Milk Product Introduction
10.9.5 Yili Group Recent Development
10.10 Dairy Farmers of America
10.10.1 Dairy Farmers of America Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fresh Milk
10.10.4 Fresh Milk Product Introduction
10.10.5 Dairy Farmers of America Recent Development
10.11 Darigold
10.12 Dean Foods
10.13 DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH
10.14 FrieslandCampina
10.15 Groupe Even
10.16 Grupo Lala
10.17 Meg Milk Snow Brand
10.18 Meiji Dairies Corporation
10.19 Morinaga Milk Industry
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Fresh Milk Sales Channels
11.2.2 Fresh Milk Distributors
11.3 Fresh Milk Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Fresh Milk Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Fresh Milk Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Fresh Milk Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Fresh Milk Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Fresh Milk Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Fresh Milk Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
