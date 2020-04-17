GLOBAL FROZEN CHICKEN MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Chicken is a healthy substitute of red meat and vegetables.
In 2019, the market size of Frozen Chicken is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Frozen Chicken.
This report studies the global market size of Frozen Chicken, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Frozen Chicken sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
General Supplies
Jaqcee Seafood
Tyson Foods
Smithfield Farmland Careers
Farbest Foods
Agri Globe Company
Daybrooks
Velimir Ivan
Golden Broilers
G C America
Co-RO
Wazico Traders
Havana Beverages
BC Natural Chicken
Bleg Global Trading
Market Segment by Product Type
Chicken Breast
Chicken
Chicken Claw
Chicken Wings
Others
Market Segment by Application
Home Use
Restaurant
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Frozen Chicken status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Frozen Chicken manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Frozen Chicken are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Frozen Chicken Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Chicken Breast
1.3.3 Chicken
1.3.4 Chicken Claw
1.3.5 Chicken Wings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Frozen Chicken Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Home Use
1.4.3 Restaurant
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Frozen Chicken Market Size
2.1.1 Global Frozen Chicken Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Frozen Chicken Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Frozen Chicken Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Frozen Chicken Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Frozen Chicken Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Frozen Chicken Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Frozen Chicken Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Frozen Chicken Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Frozen Chicken Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Frozen Chicken Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Frozen Chicken Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Frozen Chicken Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Frozen Chicken Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Frozen Chicken Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Frozen Chicken Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Chicken Breast Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Chicken Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Chicken Claw Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Chicken Wings Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Frozen Chicken Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Frozen Chicken Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Frozen Chicken Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Frozen Chicken Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Frozen Chicken Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Frozen Chicken Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Frozen Chicken Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 General Supplies
10.1.1 General Supplies Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Frozen Chicken
10.1.4 Frozen Chicken Product Introduction
10.1.5 General Supplies Recent Development
10.2 Jaqcee Seafood
10.2.1 Jaqcee Seafood Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Frozen Chicken
10.2.4 Frozen Chicken Product Introduction
10.2.5 Jaqcee Seafood Recent Development
10.3 Tyson Foods
10.3.1 Tyson Foods Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Frozen Chicken
10.3.4 Frozen Chicken Product Introduction
10.3.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development
10.4 Smithfield Farmland Careers
10.4.1 Smithfield Farmland Careers Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Frozen Chicken
10.4.4 Frozen Chicken Product Introduction
10.4.5 Smithfield Farmland Careers Recent Development
10.5 Farbest Foods
10.5.1 Farbest Foods Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Frozen Chicken
10.5.4 Frozen Chicken Product Introduction
10.5.5 Farbest Foods Recent Development
10.6 Agri Globe Company
10.6.1 Agri Globe Company Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Frozen Chicken
10.6.4 Frozen Chicken Product Introduction
10.6.5 Agri Globe Company Recent Development
10.7 Daybrooks
10.7.1 Daybrooks Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Frozen Chicken
10.7.4 Frozen Chicken Product Introduction
10.7.5 Daybrooks Recent Development
10.8 Velimir Ivan
10.8.1 Velimir Ivan Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Frozen Chicken
10.8.4 Frozen Chicken Product Introduction
10.8.5 Velimir Ivan Recent Development
10.9 Golden Broilers
10.9.1 Golden Broilers Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Frozen Chicken
10.9.4 Frozen Chicken Product Introduction
10.9.5 Golden Broilers Recent Development
10.10 G C America
10.10.1 G C America Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Frozen Chicken
10.10.4 Frozen Chicken Product Introduction
10.10.5 G C America Recent Development
10.11 Co-RO
10.12 Wazico Traders
10.13 Havana Beverages
10.14 BC Natural Chicken
10.15 Bleg Global Trading
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Frozen Chicken Sales Channels
11.2.2 Frozen Chicken Distributors
11.3 Frozen Chicken Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Frozen Chicken Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Frozen Chicken Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Frozen Chicken Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Frozen Chicken Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Frozen Chicken Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Frozen Chicken Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
