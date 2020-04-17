Global Glufosinate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glufosinate market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Glufosinate Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Glufosinate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Glufosinate market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Glufosinate market.”

Glufosinate, also known as Glufosinate Ammonium, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is widely used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of Glufosinate is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, Glufosinate acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, Glufosinate gains great attention.

The price of Glufosinate fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the Glufosinate market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of Glufosinate has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of Glufosinate price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of Glufosinate has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT.

The global Glufosinate market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 660 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glufosinate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glufosinate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer CropScience

Lier Chemical

Zhejiang YongNong

Jiangsu Huifeng

Veyong

Jiangsu Huangma

Jiaruimi

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

95%TC

50%TK

Segment by Application

Herbicide

Insecticides and Fungicides

GM Crops

Desiccant

