GLOBAL GROUNDNUT OIL MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Groundnut oil, also known as groundnut oil or arachis oil, is a mild-tasting vegetable oil derived from groundnuts. The oil is available with a strong groundnut flavor and aroma, analogous to sesame oil.
Groundnut oil is an edible vegetable oil that is derived from groundnuts. groundnuts are legumes and are native to Latin America and several others tropical regions. groundnut or groundnut oil is a well-established product with a historically high use in several Asian foods and cuisines. It is used either as a base for cooking (cooking oil) or to enhance the flavor of the underlying food.
The functional properties offered by groundnut oil are an important factor driving the market. groundnut oil is particularly suited for deep-frying purposes as it does not absorb the flavor of the underlying food products. It is also a relatively healthy oil due to a low percentage of saturated fats, trans-fats, and cholesterol. These factors are important in the context of the increasing health awareness among consumers. The nutty flavor offered by groundnut oil is also an important factor that influences groundnut oils to be used as a dressing and flavoring agent.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3608544
In 2019, the market size of Groundnut Oil is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Groundnut Oil.
This report studies the global market size of Groundnut Oil, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Groundnut Oil sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
ADM
Bunge
Cargill
Wilmar International
Corbion
Shandong Luhua
Cofco
Amanah Oil
Ventura Foods
Yihai Kerry
Longda
Qingdao Changsheng
Shangdong Jinsheng
Shandong Bohi Industry
Xiamen Zhongsheng
Hunan Jinlong
Sanhe hopefull
Dalian Huanong
Shandong Sanwei
Qingdao Tianxiang
Guangdong Yingmai
Henan Sunshine Group Corporation
Market Segment by Product Type
Refined
Unrefined
Market Segment by Application
Personal Care Products
Food
Pharmaceutical
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Groundnut Oil status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Groundnut Oil manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Groundnut Oil are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-groundnut-oil-market-research-report-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Groundnut Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Refined
1.3.3 Unrefined
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Groundnut Oil Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Personal Care Products
1.4.3 Food
1.4.4 Pharmaceutical
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Groundnut Oil Market Size
2.1.1 Global Groundnut Oil Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Groundnut Oil Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Groundnut Oil Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Groundnut Oil Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Groundnut Oil Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Groundnut Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Groundnut Oil Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Groundnut Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Groundnut Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Groundnut Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Groundnut Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Groundnut Oil Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Groundnut Oil Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Groundnut Oil Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Groundnut Oil Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Refined Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Unrefined Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Groundnut Oil Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Groundnut Oil Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Groundnut Oil Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Groundnut Oil Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Groundnut Oil Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Groundnut Oil Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Groundnut Oil Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 ADM
10.1.1 ADM Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Groundnut Oil
10.1.4 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction
10.1.5 ADM Recent Development
10.2 Bunge
10.2.1 Bunge Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Groundnut Oil
10.2.4 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction
10.2.5 Bunge Recent Development
10.3 Cargill
10.3.1 Cargill Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Groundnut Oil
10.3.4 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction
10.3.5 Cargill Recent Development
10.4 Wilmar International
10.4.1 Wilmar International Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Groundnut Oil
10.4.4 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction
10.4.5 Wilmar International Recent Development
10.5 Corbion
10.5.1 Corbion Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Groundnut Oil
10.5.4 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction
10.5.5 Corbion Recent Development
10.6 Shandong Luhua
10.6.1 Shandong Luhua Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Groundnut Oil
10.6.4 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction
10.6.5 Shandong Luhua Recent Development
10.7 Cofco
10.7.1 Cofco Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Groundnut Oil
10.7.4 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction
10.7.5 Cofco Recent Development
10.8 Amanah Oil
10.8.1 Amanah Oil Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Groundnut Oil
10.8.4 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction
10.8.5 Amanah Oil Recent Development
10.9 Ventura Foods
10.9.1 Ventura Foods Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Groundnut Oil
10.9.4 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction
10.9.5 Ventura Foods Recent Development
10.10 Yihai Kerry
10.10.1 Yihai Kerry Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Groundnut Oil
10.10.4 Groundnut Oil Product Introduction
10.10.5 Yihai Kerry Recent Development
10.11 Longda
10.12 Qingdao Changsheng
10.13 Shangdong Jinsheng
10.14 Shandong Bohi Industry
10.15 Xiamen Zhongsheng
10.16 Hunan Jinlong
10.17 Sanhe hopefull
10.18 Dalian Huanong
10.19 Shandong Sanwei
10.20 Qingdao Tianxiang
10.21 Guangdong Yingmai
10.22 Henan Sunshine Group Corporation
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Groundnut Oil Sales Channels
11.2.2 Groundnut Oil Distributors
11.3 Groundnut Oil Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Groundnut Oil Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Groundnut Oil Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Groundnut Oil Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Groundnut Oil Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Groundnut Oil Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Groundnut Oil Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3608544
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
- Global Commercial Interior Design Market 2025 potential scope for growth in the years: Gensler, Gold Mantis, HOK, HBA, Perkins+Will, Jacobs - April 17, 2020
- Global Virtual Private Servers (VPS) Providers Market 2025 In-depth coverage and various important aspects: Namecheap, InMotion Hosting, Hostwinds, Liquid Web, OVH, DigitalOcean - April 17, 2020
- Global Transparent Caching Market 2025 Expected to grow with highest CAGR: Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Google, Qwilt, Symantec, Nokia - April 17, 2020