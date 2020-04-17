Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gynecological Devices market.

Global Gynecological Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Gynecology is the study that deals with the health problems related to female reproductive systems like vagina, ovaries, and uterus and also with female breast.

The global gynecology devices market size was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2016 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Introduction of advanced devices which aid in increasing efficiency of minimally invasive procedures and high development of definition imaging devices such as 3D endoscope is primarily boosting the market growth.

The factors such as growing gynecologicaldisease prevalence and conditions associated with the female reproductive system such as cervical cancer, uterine cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome, vaginal melanoma, extended bleeding and irregular menstrual cycles are primarily resulting in increased demand for gynaecological treatments. Moreover, rising awareness regarding benefits of regular check-ups is resulting in growth in a number of new cases of feminine disease and conditions registered each year.

The global Gynecological Devices market is valued at 7600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 19500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gynecological Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gynecological Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ethicon

Karl Storz

Cooper Surgical

Hologic

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Richard Wolf

MedGyn Product

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gynecological Endoscopy Devices

Endometrial Ablation Devices

Fluid Management Systems

Female Sterilization and Contraceptive Devices

Hand Instruments

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

