Global Industrial Rubber Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Rubber refers to elastomeric compounds that consist of various monomer units forming polymers that are heat cured (vulcanized). Polymers are long molecular chains that are connected together (cross-linked) to improve their toughness and resilience. Rubber industry is more than 100 years old. Industrial rubber industry is dominated by one major product tires.

The use of industrial rubber in the automotive, building & construction, and other applications is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific region, followed by South America and the Middle East & Africa regions over the next 5 years. This growth in the use of the industrial rubber can be attributed to the increasing population and the growing disposable income in these regions. Based on type, the synthetic rubber segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value.

This report focuses on Industrial Rubber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Rubber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lanxess

Sinopec

Goodyear

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

JSR

LG Chem

Versalis

Zeon

Petrochina

Exxonmobil

Sibur

Group Dynasol

Kraton Corporation

Synthos

Trinseo

Asahi Kasei Advance

American Synthetic Rubber Company

Lion

Firestone Polymers

Indian Synthetic Rubber Private Limited

Rishiroop

UBE

Tosoh

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Coating, Sealant, & Adhesive

Medical & Healthcare

Others

